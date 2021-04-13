New Pokemon Snap trailer shows Pokemon eating each other and more

With the new Pokemon Snap set to come out later this April, it's no wonder fans are going crazy over the latest trailer for the game.

Thus far, the nearly seven-minute-long video has only been released with Japanese narration. Regardless, it's easy enough for anyone to see the features being highlighted just by viewing its footage.

The new Pokemon Snap trailer gave fans a sneak peek into various aspects of the gameplay, including some rather alarming shots illustrating how the Pokemon food chain works in the wild.

Pokemon Snap trailer shows what Pokemon do in their natural habitat

The video, as can be seen above, highlights several different scenes from the game, including one that shows just how ruthless the Pokemon world can truly be.

The trailer begins by displaying a few of the various biomes that will make up the Pokemon Snap world. This is followed by some details regarding the storyline of the game.

Next up, there's a lot of footage showing three different tools a player can use to aid their photoshoots. Players can see a wild Pokemon's happy reactions to eating fruit thrown out by the photographer. There are also Pokemon lighting up when a player uses an Illumina Orb on them during the night and some dancing along to a music-playing function called Melody.

Then things turn a bit brutal, to say the least. The Pokemon Snap trailer shows the player capturing a photo of a Magikarp getting swooped down upon and carried off by a hungry Pidgeot.

Unfortunately for the Magikarp, the violence doesn't end there. Another clip has viewers witness the poor Water-type Pokemon getting dragged down into the ocean's depths by a Frillish.

The trailer wraps up on a more wholesome note, providing a video of some awesome night-time Pokemon action and explaining how photos are scored in the game.

One thing's for certain, the glimpse into the wild Pokemon world shown in this trailer has fans of the franchise more excited than ever about the new version of Pokemon Snap.

