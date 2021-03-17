What's the point of Pokemon Snap?

Pokemon Snap took the video-game world by storm twenty years ago, giving players a never-before-seen look into the PokeWorld.

Not only did Pokemon Snap give players such a different gameplay style, but it also did it on a television-based game console, which was unheard of for the franchise at the time.

It is now easy to see why it was one of the best moves the developers made when it comes to Pokemon spin-off games.

What is Pokemon Snap?

Pokemon Snap was released on the Nintendo 64 game console in 1999 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Snap was a first-person simulation-style video game that incorporated a rail shooter-style gameplay. It was released on the Nintendo 64 game console in 1999.

Pokemon Snap made history by being one of the first console-based games of the franchise. This was also the first time that many Pokemon were rendered in 3D form and were viewable by fans.

After its initial release in 1999, Pokemon Snap was remade for the Nintendo Wii’s Virtual Console in December of 2007. This was the first remake, but it would definitely not be the last. The game was remade for the Wii U’s Virtual Console in 2016 before being remade for the Nintendo Switch this year. Pokemon Snap will re-release again in April of 2021.

Gameplay

Players can interact and photograph Pokemon in their own natural habitat in Pokemon Snap (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Snap allows players to delve into the PokeWorld when Professor Oak invites the players, Pokemon Photographers, to Pokemon Island to interact and photograph Pokemon in their own natural habitat.

Players go through the rail shooter-style game by snapping pictures of different Pokemon and documenting the scientific research of Professor Oak. Only the best photos will be added to the Pokemon Report. Players can also earn extra points if Pokemon are photographed in special poses. Players can throw food to help lure Pokemon and get them to hold still.

Pokemon Snap isn’t all about snapping pictures, though. It also features some fun puzzle gameplay.

Players with the Nintendo 64 version of the game can take their game cartridge to Lawson or Blockbuster Video stores (only if they live in North America or Japan) and get the pictures from the game printed onto stickers and take them home.

The Virtual Console versions of the game give players the ability to send pictures taken in the game to the Wii Message Board. They can then send them to friends or whoever they like.

What’s all the hype surrounding Pokemon Snap?

Pokemon Snap will be re-released in April of 2021 (Image via Pinterest)

To put it simply, Pokemon Snap was the first real opportunity for fans to bring their favorite creatures to life.

Pokemon Snap gave players a way to engulf themselves into the PokeWorld in a way that had never been seen before games like Pokemon GO and Pokepark Wii.

The return of the game not only gives life to an old classic but also gives the world a chance to see how Nintendo has bettered themselves over twenty years to give us a real jaw-dropping experience.