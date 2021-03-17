Top 3 Pokemon that Trip used in the anime

Trip was a rival trainer to Ash Ketchum in the Pokemon anime.

Ash's rival made his first appearance during the Pokemon Black and White series premiere, an episode titled: "In the Shadow of Zekrom!"

Trip has been seen using a variety of different Pokemon, including ones that end up evolving in the show.

With that in mind, here are three of Trip's best Pokemon in the anime series.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Trip's top 3 Pokemon

#3 - Frillish

Frillish (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although it has only made a single appearance in the anime, Trip's Frillish proved itself worthy enough to earn spot #3 on the list.

In the episode "A Rival Battle for Club Champ!", Frillish is seen defeating both Ash's Snivy and Pidove. It knows some decent moves and also has the useful ability, Cursed Body.

#2 - Tranquill

Tranquill (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tranquill is Trip's second-best Pokemon. This was proven in how easily it defeated Ash's Oshawatt and Tepig in battle. It has an impressive ability called Super Luck, which is likely how it was able to take out Ash's first two Pokemon so quickly.

Although Tranquill ended up losing to Pikachu, it demonstrated its usefulness in other ways - such as when it saved Ash's Pidove.

#1 - Serperior

Serperior (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trip's Serperior is truly the most superior Pokemon used by him in the anime. The trainer received it as his starter when it was only a Snivy.

Serperior has incredible speed and is even able to defeat Pokemon who have type-advantage over it. Trip has counted on his Serperior in its various evolutionary stages throughout the anime.

The Pokemon has an abundance of confidence and battles with style, sometimes even scoffing at opponents it believes won't be much competition.

