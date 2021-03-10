Top 3 mysterious episodes from Season 1 of Pokemon

While the Pokemon anime is known for being action-packed and inspiring, there have been a few episodes that fans could only describe as mysterious.

Some of The Pokemon Company's most obscure episodes took place in the show's very first season.

Here are three of the most mystifying episodes from Pokemon: Indigo League.

Three most mysterious Pokemon episodes

#3 - Episode 22: Abra and the Psychic Showdown

A mysterious girl from Episode 22 of Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Episode #22 of Pokemon will give full-grown adults chills from watching it, let alone the children who viewed it during its premiere.

In this episode, Ash challenges the Saffron Gym's leader to a battle to win a Marsh Badge. Before battling Sabrina, the Gym Leader, Ash is forced to promise that he and his friends (Misty and Brock) will play with her if he loses.

Ash accepts and ends up having to forfeit the match when his Pikachu goes out for the count from a Psychic attack. That's when this episode gets weird!

Advertisement

Ash, Misty, and Brock are turned into dolls and momentarily transported into a dollhouse where they are stuck for a while before finally being teleported back to the city's entrance.

#2 - Episode 23: The Tower of Terror

Ash in ghost-form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The next most mysterious Pokemon episode from Season One aired directly after #3 on this list. After being teleported out of the creepy dollhouse, Ash and his friends soon find themselves standing before what this episode is named for - The Tower of Terror.

What else would bring Ash Ketchum to a haunted tower other than a chance at redemption from the loss he had just taken in the Saffron Gym? With his friends refusing to go in with him, Ash enters the tower with his Pokemon, only to face a bonanza of bizarre experiences.

Everything from floating dishes to Ash and his Pikachu being pulled out of their physical bodies and flying around Lavender Town with Ghost Pokemon takes place.

Advertisement

At the end of the episode, the Pokemon trainer adds a Haunter to his team, giving him the advantage he needed to battle Sabrina again.

#1 - Episode 13: Mystery at the Lighthouse

Dragonite approaches the Lighthouse (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The most mysterious episode in Season One of Pokemon is by far #13, Mystery at the Lighthouse. In this one, Ash and his friends seek shelter for the night at a lighthouse. The door is opened for them, but one is there to greet them.

The events only get more peculiar from there: A giant form of the Pokemon, Kabuto, appears and announces that it is the keeper of the house! As it turns out, the Kabuto is no Pokemon, but actually the famous Pokemon researcher, Bill.

Later on, Bill informs Ash that he has been trying to attract a rare Pokemon to the lighthouse. The Pokemon, Dragonite, eventually shows up (although heavily shrouded in fog) but is unfortunately scared away by Team Rocket's attempt to catch it.

The viewer experience of this episode is like no other when it comes to suspense and mysteriousness!

Also read: Top 5 defining moments for Ash Ketchum in Pokemon

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.