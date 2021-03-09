Any Pokemon Red and Blue players who roam around Viridian Forest can be lucky enough to encounter a Pikachu, the face of Pokemon all around the world. Despite its fame, though, Pikachu isn't the strongest Pokemon in the game.

Players can always give Pikachu the Thunderstone and evolve it into Raichu, a much stronger version. However, that doesn't stop people from using Pikachu on their team and making it into the Elite Four, just like Ash did in the anime.

If Pikachu is going to do anything, though, it needs a strong moveset. This article goes through the best moves it can get.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

The best moveset for Pikachu in Pokemon Red and Blue

Image via Comic Book

Thunderbolt

Swift

Quick Attack

Thunder Wave

The strongest Electric-type move Pikachu learns is Thunder. While Thunder can melt anything it hits, it, unfortunately, has an accuracy of 70%.

Nobody wants to go to an Elite Four match and miss a Thunder on an Aerodactyl or Articuno that could do serious damage back. Therefore, the smartest thing to do is give Pikachu Thunderbolt. It's more accurate, still mighty, and is obtainable after defeating Lt. Surge in Vermillion City.

One of the most irritating experiences by far in a Pokemon game is facing a trainer that spams Double Team or Sand Attack until their opponent can no longer land any move. Swift isn't the most powerful move in the world, but it never misses.

Thankfully, Pickachu is fast enough to get at least one Thunderbolt off before an opponent can start lowering its accuracy. Swift is a good insurance policy if an enemy Pokemon needs some chip damage before it faints.

It can't be overstated how important priority is, even if it's a move as weak as Quick Attack. At the end of Pokemon Red and Blue, opponents will become so fast that Pikachu won't outspeed them. They also don't always go down with one Thunderbolt, either.

Quick Attack is for when Pikachu can't take two attacks from a Pokemon without fainting. Thunderbolt can bring the opponent's HP down and fire off a Quick Attack before it takes more damage.

Inflicting paralysis on a Pokemon is always great, not just for Pikachu, but for its team. There could be matches where Pikachu won't 6-0 the opposing team, but it can paralyze a threat so that a partner can deal a serious blow.

Say, for instance, Pikachu is up against Blue's Alakazam. Pikachu alone probably loses that battle, but if it can get one Thunder Wave off, a partner like Charizard or Blastoise can come in and get the revenge KO.