Water type Pokemon are the most common and some of the most powerful in Sword and Shield.

Water is nearly everywhere. From the main story areas to the Wild Area, there is plenty of water to catch water type Pokemon. Sword and Shield allows players to fish or run into certain creatures above the water.

A strong water type Pokemon can truly round out a team. They can learn a variety of moves from different types in order to increase their coverage. There is no shortage of powerful water types in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Top 5 Water Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Drednaw

Image via Game Freak

Drednaw is the perfect water type Pokemon for those who chose a different type for their starter. It has a dual typing of water and rock. When Sword and Shield first arrived, it was the only water type allowed to Gigantamax. It can be used similarly to a Blastoise with incredible defense, but also strong hitting attacks.

Advertisement

#4 - Milotic

Image via Game Freak

Milotic evolves from Feebas (caught with a fishing rod) or can be found itself swimming in the various bodies of water in the Wild Area. Milotic has always been a powerhouse water type Pokemon and has not been downgraded whatsoever in Sword and Shield. It's stalling defensive tactics are wonderful in competitive and for those needing a moment to heal their team in the main story.

#3 - Gyarados

Image via Game Freak Image via Game Freak

Much like Milotic, Gyarados can be evolved from lowly Magikarp or be found within the Wild Area. It is one of the most powerful and most popular water type Pokemon of all time. For those looking to dominate the main story, Gyarados is perfect choice for the team. It never hurts to have this intimidating creature start off a battle.

Advertisement

#2 - Dracovish

Image via Game Freak

Dracovish is just plain brutal. It is ugly, weird, and deadly. This is one of Sword and Shield's fossil Pokemon, holding a water and dragon typing. Dracovish learns one of the most powerful attacks in the game, known as Fishious Rend. It can be a one hit KO in a variety of battle situations. When it comes to new Pokemon in Sword and Shield, Dracovish needs to be given a try.

#1 - Inteleon

Image via Game Freak

Inteleon is the final evolution of Pokemon Sword and Shield's water type starter, Sobble. Now, it can Gigantamax, but when the game first arrived, it truly didn't need it. A Dynamax version was enough.

The thing about Inteleon is that it's ability, Sniper, coupled with its signature move, and maybe a Scope Lens, means that critical hits are very common. It is one of the best water starters seen in some time and has made quite the name for itself in the competitive battling landscape.