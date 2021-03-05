With twenty-five years worth of Legendary Pokemon released by the franchise, there were bound to be a few with bizarre designs.

For players and fans of Pokemon, not much of anything can top the excitement that a new Legendary reveal brings forth. There have been some incredibly well designed ones throughout the company's history, even in the early days.

The bird-trio from Generation I and the Legendary Beasts from Generation II are still considered favorites by many Pokemon enthusiasts. As time went on, it's no surprise that The Pokemon Company had to get more creative as they invented new Legendaries. Here are the top five strangest ones that have ever been released.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Top 5 strangely designed Legendary Pokemon

#5 - Landorus

Image via The Pokemon Company

Landorus is a member of the Forces of Nature - a group of three Legendary Pokemon also including Thundurus and Tornadus. While it has no evolutions, Landorus does have two different forms it can take on.

Pictured above is what is known as the Pokemon's Incarnate Forme. Unfortunately, the Therian Forme Landorus can take on is only slightly less off-putting. This Legendary's design is thought to be based off a certain deity's appearance, although some might say it more closely resembles an angry chef with a mustache.

Advertisement

#4 - Mewtwo

Image via The Pokemon Company

One of the first Legendary Pokemon ever introduced by the franchise, Mewtwo has a very interesting history and also holds an important place in Pokemon lore. Despite being a powerful Pokemon, this Psychic Legendary was given quite a peculiar design that could be described as both alien and humanoid-like.

To be fair, Mewtwo was created as a semi-copy of the Mythical Pokemon Mew through the use of scientific experiments. Therefore, it's really no wonder this Legendary Pokemon's looks are so unnatural.

#3 - Calyrex

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Calyrex is a Psychic/Grass type Legendary that is featured on the box-art for The Crown Tundra expansion pass for Sword and Shield. Athough it earned this accolade, one may wonder if it gained this honor more for its role in the lore of The Crown Tundra, than for Pokemon's physical appearance.

The enormous green bud on its goat-like head, coupled with its thin long legs, gives this Legendary Pokemon an outlandish shape.

#2 - Eternatus

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Legendary Pokemon, Eternatus, certainly emits a forceful presence at first glance. Taking a closer look, one sees its design can accurately be described as freakish.

This Pokemon's entire body is very skeletal in nature. The pitchfork arms aren't doing Eternatus any favors in making it appear more normal. To top it all off, this Legendary is officially the tallest Pokemon ever, thus far. What else could one expect from the Poison/Dragon type that is said to have fallen to Earth inside a meteor 20,000 years ago?

#1 - Heatran

Image via The Pokemon Company

Topping off the list of five strangely designed Legendary Pokemon is none other than Heatran. This Fire/Steel type was introduced in Generation IV. One of the strangest aspects to this Legendary Pokemon is how mediocre its appearance is.

Had Heatran simply been a run-of-the-mill Pokemon, a case could be made that its design isn't that odd. However, for a Pokemon who has received the title of Legendary, one would seriously believe more thought would be put into how it looks. Instead, there isn't anything at all about Heatran's appearance that distinguishes it from other basic Steel and Fire types.