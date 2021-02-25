Sword and Shield have introduced a variety of new Legendary Pokemon through the main story and the expansion passes.

The adventure through Galar is not short of Legendary Pokemon. There are the main mascots of Sword and Shield, as well as new Legendaries introduced in Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra.

On top of that, there are even more Legendary Pokemon available through Dynamax Adventures. Those will not be included in this list. Instead, it will focus on those found throughout the games and expansions based on the stories.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 Legendary Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#3 - Regidrago

Image via Game Freak

New members of the Legendary titan class were added in the Crown Tundra expansion for Sword and Shield. Regidrago is one of those members. The entire puzzle to find the titans originally was a frustratingly rewarding experience.

This time around, puzzles return and the player can only select to face Regidrago or Regieleki. The Dragon-type titan Pokemon has incredible HP. That is its signature. It just looks so cool as well. Its arms are the mouth of a dragon.

#2 - Urshifu

Image via Game Freak

As soon as Urshifu was allowed in competitive battling, it became a popular choice for trainers. Introduced in the Isle of Armor, Urshifu evolved from Kubfu. The trainer was then given a choice to make Urshifu a Fighting/Dark-type or a Fighting/Water-type.

Both have their pros and cons. Both are extremely powerful, however. The two separate Gigantamax forms are incredibly awesome. This was a Legendary Pokemon that players truly felt could add to their team, rather than just be a massively powerful creature that gets stored in the PC after a short while.

#1 - Zacian

Image via Game Freak

The game mascot for Sword, Zacian, is the best Legendary found in Sword and Shield. It immediately became popular in the game and in the TCG with its amazing card designs. An entire Twitter page has been dedicated to Zacian just holding stuff in its mouth like it does its sword.

In its Crowned Sword form, Zacian becomes a Fairy/Steel-type. Its Attack and Speed stats get major boosts in that form and it becomes even more powerful than in its Hero of Many Battles Form. Zacian is just plain likeable.