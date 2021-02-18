Fairy-type Pokemon are still pretty new to the typing list, but they are large in numbers and can be extremely powerful.

Pokemon Sword and Shield does an incredible job of making creatures of all different types available. Fairy-types are not few and far between in the most recent games.

As a counter to Dragon-type Pokemon, there were several already introduced creatures that received the Fairy-typing. In Sword and Shield, there are new and old Fairy-types for players to enjoy.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Fairy Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Whimsicott

Image via The Pokemon Company

Whimsicott may not be the strongest Pokemon available, but it is extremely useful. What it lacks in size and power, it makes up for in trickiness and utility. It can set up Tailwind to ensure the entire team is speedier than the opponent's. It can also heal, use Helping Hand to boost teammate attacks, and do some decent damage with the right STAB move. Whimsicott is great.

#4 - Sylveon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Eeveelutions are incredibly powerful, no matter which type they end up being. From Jolteon and Vaporeon all the way to the Fairy-type Sylveon, Eevee can turn into some really strong Pokemon. Sylveon has great base Special Attack and Special Defense stats. It is only weak to Poison and Steel-type Pokemon as well. Overall, it is another great Eeveelution.

#3 - Mimikyu

Image via The Pokemon Company

Mimikyu is truly one of the best Pokemon added to the series in recent memory. It is a cute little poltergeist disguising itself as a Pikachu. Its cuteness is a bit of a trap, however. Mimikyu is an extremely powerful Ghost/Fairy-type. It is speedy, has solid defensive stats, and its movepool is amazing. Only being weak to Ghost and Steel moves is also a huge plus.

#2 - Togekiss

Image via The Pokemon Company

Togekiss once again makes its presence felt in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Togekiss is super versatile. It can be a stalling, defensive juggernaut. Or it can be a fast offensive beast. It can learn a variety of moves that can handle just about any opponent. Togekiss is quite incredible when it comes to battling.

#1 - Zacian

Image via The Pokemon Company

Zacian, the Legendary Mascot of Sword is a Fairy as well as a Fairy/Steel-type, depending on its form. It is incredibly powerful like all Legendary Pokemon are. In Sword and Shield, catching Zacian is an important part of the story. It isn't just some throwaway, Pokedex filling Legendary. It truly stands out as one of the best Fairy-types in the game.