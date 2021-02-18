Pokemon Sword and Shield has introduced a variety of new creatures. But, it has also brought back many fan-favorites of every type.

Steel-type Pokemon are known to be some of the most defensive known to the universe. However, there are some that are as hard hitting as they are sturdy.

Old and new Steel-types can be found throughout the Galar region in Sword and Shield. Whether in the Wild Area or through the expansions of the Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra, Steel-types are aplenty.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Steel Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Corviknight

Corviknight and its family tree are brand new to Pokemon Sword and Shield. The Flying/Steel-type is an incredible battler. It also assists players in travel throughout the game. Corviknight can stall in battle, do some serious damage, and raise its defenses to the max. It is one of the better newer Pokemon introduced.

#4 - Excadrill

Excadrill immediately saw a rise in popularity once Sword and Shield was released. It became a strong battler capable of taking out entire teams on its own. Dynamax made it even stronger. This Pokemon has some incredible STAB moves. While it has some dangerous weaknesses, its speed can be trained up so that it can strike first without fault.

#3 - Duraludon

Duraludon is only weak to Fighting and Ground-type moves. As a unique Steel/Dragon-type Pokemon, Duraludon is a force to be reckoned with. It has an incredible Special Attack stat, as well as a very high base stat for physical Defense. Another new Pokemon introduced into Sword and Shield, Duralodon lives up to the Steel-type standard.

#2 - Metagross

Metagross made its return to Pokemon in the Crowd Tundra expansion. It can be found wandering around the Crown Tundra. It is not easy to capture, but once it is, Metagross is an immediate threat to any team. This pseudo-Legendary Psychic/Steel-type is insanely powerful and one of the best Steel Pokemon in any game.

#1 - Zacian/Zamazenta

The Legendary Mascots of Sword and Shield are Zacian and Zamazenta. Once given the Rusted Sword and Rusted Shield respectively, they both receive a Steel-typing. The duo have long been some of the more powerful and iconic Legendaries. It truly makes catching them in Sword and Shield feel important instead of simply completing the Pokedex.