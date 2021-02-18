In almost every team, there's a strong Ground Pokemon.

Ground Type is extremely useful as it hits a lot of Pokemon for super-effective damage. Some of the scariest battles in Pokemon include Ground Pokemon, like Cynthia's Garchomp. Just be careful against Flying Pokemon, as Ground attacks can't hit them.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Ground Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Gastrodon

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The Water Ground Pokemon, Gastrodon, only fears Grass Pokemon. This amazing typing gives it only one weakness of Grass, although it is a quad weakness.

Gastrodon has an extremely useful ability, Storm Drain, that allows it to soak up any Water attack. This ability makes it an amazing teammate for Pokemon like Coalossal, who has a quad weakness to Water attacks.

#4 - Garchomp

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Cynthia's ace, Garchomp, has been a huge threat ever since its debut in Generation IV. This Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon is super scary, and only very threatened by Ice Pokemon.

Cynthia's battle is one of the biggest hurdles in the Nuzlocke community, as well as an extremely difficult fight in the main game. Garchomp has shown up in the Competitive series almost every year since its release.

#3 - Excadrill

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The Drill Pokemon, Excadrill, has been amazing in every format since its release in Generation V. Excadrill has the useful typing of Steel/Ground, which gives it a plethora of resistances and a great offensive typing.

Excadrill has a useful ability, Sand Rush, doubling its speed during Sandstorm. Tyranitar & Excadrill teams have crushed the meta in many series since its release.

#2 - Groudon

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The box Legendary, Groudon, is one of the strongest Ground Pokemon of all time. Luckily, it doesn't have access to its Primal form in Sword and Shield, or else it would be number one on this list.

Groudon can't be obtained in the main game, and is only available in the Dynamax adventures in the DLC Crown Tundra. So unfortunately, the player can't take it on their journey through the main portion of Galar.

#1 - Landorus-Therian

Image via Pokemon.com

The Therian form of the Legendary Pokemon, Landorus, has been one of the most used Pokemon in the competitive scene since its release. It has access to the ability Intimidate and strong moves like Earthquake and Rock Slide.

Landorus-Therian has absurd stats for a non-restricted Legendary. Players in the competitive scene were in awe when it was brought back into the game with DLC Crown Tundra.