In the main game series, Pokemon Sword and Shield, there are many great Ice Pokemon to choose from.

With the addition of two DLC's, the Pokedex in Sword and Shield is quite expansive. Especially for Ice Pokemon, since one of them is Crown Tundra. The player has a lot of Ice Pokemon to round off their team. Here are the best ones.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Ice Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Alolan Ninetales

Image via Pokemon Wiki

This ice fox is so powerful it summons Hail anywhere it goes. Its ability, Snow Warning, summons weather whenever it's brought into battle. With moves like Blizzard and Aurora Veil, this Pokemon will prove quite useful in the player's journey through Galar.

Alolan Ninetales actually manages pretty well in the competitive scene as well. With a bunch of weather setting Pokemon going around, combatting them is great. Also Aurora Veil weakening blows is always appreciated.

#4 - Mamoswine

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Advertisement

This trusty Tusk Pokemon is a great team member for the player's story mode. Mamoswine has amazing speed and power and a great typing of Ice/Ground. It can definitely make for a great Ice Pokemon on the player's team.

Even in the competitive scene Mamoswine is solid. Mamoswine has seen a lot of play competitively on and off since it's release in Diamond and Pearl.

#3 - Galarian Darmanitan

Image via SoulSilverArt (Pinterest)

Darmanitan's new Galarian form has made a huge splash in the Pokemon Sword and Shield. It deals an insane amount of damage, especially with its ability Gorilla Tactics. The ability gives it additional attack at the cost of locking it into the first move used in battle, similar to the Choice Band held item.

Darmanitan even has a second ability (hidden ability) called Zen Mode which allows it to change forms at half HP. This changes its stats and type. It can be interesting, but can't be obtained in the wild.

#2 - Lapras

Advertisement

Image via ComicBook.com

Lapras seems to be a strong Pokemon in every game it's added to. Especially in Sword and Shield due to its new Gigantamax form. Its Dynamax move sets up Aurora Veil, which weakens opponents' attacks by 25%. Of course the player can only use Dynamax in certain battles, but still Lapras will make for a great team member regardless.

Lapras is amazing in the competitive scene with its new Gigantamax form. In Series 6 of VGC (Video Game Championships) 2020 it was arguably the best Pokemon in the game. It continues to be amazing in every series of VGC.

#1- Glastrier

Image via ComicBook.com

One of the newest additions to the game, Glastrier, was introduced in DLC Crown Tundra. It's an unbelievably tanky Pokemon with an incredible attack stat. It also has an amazing ability, Chilling Neigh, which gives an attack boost whenever it takes a knockout.

Unfortunately the player can't obtain it until a good ways through the Crown Tundra DLC, so it can't be a huge part of the main story. But it's undoubtedly the strongest Ice Pokemon in Sword and Shield, maybe ever. And of course this thing is overpowered in the competitive scene.