Top 5 most unique towns in Pokemon

Over eight regions in the main series games, there are some fascinating and unique towns in Pokemon.

Spanning so many areas means there are so many towns in the Pokemon games and anime. Some towns are vibrant with people all over the place, and some are filled with history and a small population. These towns are incredibly unique.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Five most unique towns in Pokemon

#5 - Fortree

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The Hoenn region is littered with unique towns that are fun to explore. Fortree City is a good example, filled with treefort style huts and even introducing the invisible Kecleon's.

To get to the Gym in the center, the player must find and speak with Steven to obtain the Devon Scope. The Devon Scope reveals the invisible walls, which turn out to be Kecleon.

#4 - Lumiose

Image via Brock Steel Music (YouTube)

Inspired by Paris, Lumiose City is a massive city with many buildings and bustling with busy people. Lumiose even has the Eiffel Tower in the center, although in this case, it is the Gym. Lumiose has a bunch of different buildings, ranging from people's homes to shopping centers.

Originally, in Pokemon X & Y, there was a glitch that could have corrupted the player's save data if they saved in a particular area of this city. Fortunately, this has been patched since then in an update.

#3 - Pacifidlog

Image via MartinPotter90 (YouTube)

This town is a group of buildings on floating platforms connected by logs used as bridges. The only way the player can initially reach this town is by using HM Surf.

Hoenn is filled with interesting towns with unique designs, and this is one of the most notable. Unfortunately, there isn't much to do on this island town, but it's still awesome to explore.

#2 - Po

Image via TheAuraGuardian (Twitter)

This is a town where the population is entirely made up of antagonists. The player must break in and fight their way to Guzma, the leader of the villainous group. The attack on Po Town is one of the most iconic parts of Sun & Moon.

The fight against Guzma is hard, but the victory feels amazingly satisfying. Sneaking through this town is quite fun, and the player can even find a Rare Candy here.

#1 - Ballonlea

Image via GameWith

This city, hidden in a massive forest filled with glowing mushrooms and giant trees, is the most unique town in all of Pokemon. Walking around it feels magical and isn't comparable to any other town in the Pokemon series.

Ballonlea is filled with vibrant colors and colorful lights everywhere players look. Even the moss-covered houses are pretty.