The Rock Pokemon selection is great in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Rock Pokemon are typically pretty sturdy and reliable, focusing on great defense with solid attack. They say defense is the best offense, and this is one of the most defensive types. Here are the best Rock Pokemon in Sword and Shield.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Rock Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Terrakion

The Rock-Type Legendary, Terrakion, is a powerful yet bulky Pokemon. Part of the legendary Swords of Justice in Generation V, Terrakion has Rock/Fighting-Type which proves to be quite powerful.

Its ability, Justified, gives it an attack boost whenever hit by a Dark attack. It can be handy with a Pokemon that learns Beat Up, since that move can hit multiple times, making it a beast.

#4 - Stakataka

The Ultra Beast, Stakataka, has one of the lowest speeds in the game, which makes it an amazing Trick Room sweeper. It can deal a huge amount of damage, but it has multiple quad weaknesses.

Unfortunately, its typing holds it back a bit, since it takes huge damage from Fighting and Steel Pokemon. Regardless, this Pokemon is solid.

#3 - Coalossal

The new addition to the Pokedex, Coalossal, is a Fire/Rock Pokemon that has an interesting new ability. Its ability, Steam Engine, activates whenever it's hit by a Water or Fire attack and maxes its speed. Using moves like Aqua Jet or Surf can make this Pokemon incredibly strong.

It also has a Gigantamax form that has proven to be a huge threat. Its signature attack deals damage every single turn to the opponents. It managed to win the Player's Cup I and II back-to-back with different players.

#2 - Nihilego

The Ultra Beast, Nihilego, has an interesting typing of Rock/Poison. This creepy tentacle Pokemon is very fast and deals huge special attacking damage. It even learns Trick Room as a mix-up.

It learns the new move Meteor Beam, that gives it a boost in special attack but takes a turn to charge. Using the held-item Power Herb, the player can skip the charging turn. This has proven to be an amazing new strategy.

#1 - Tyranitar

The Pseudo-Legendary, Tyranitar, has been one of the strongest Rock Pokemon since its release in Generation II. Tyranitar has amazing stats and type. Just be careful of Fighting attacks.

Unfortunately in Sword and Shield, it doesn't have access to its Mega form. But it's still a menace and an amazing teammate for a journey through Galar.