Urshifu is one of the newest Legendary creatures introduced to the world of Pokemon in Sword and Shield.

Evolving from Kubfu, Urshifu is an immediate threat with its Legendary status and Fighting-type capabilities. Players have to make a choice in the Isle of Armor DLC, choosing to train Urshifu at a specific tower.

The Tower of Darkness and the Tower of Waters will determine what style and dual-typing this Legendary Pokemon will become. There is the Single Strike Style, making it a Fighting/Dark-type and the Rapid Strike Style, making it a Fighting/Water-type Pokemon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best moveset for Urshifu in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Single Strike Style

Image via Game Freak

Wicked Blow

Close Combat

Thunder Punch

U-Turn

This is a Choice Band moveset for Urshifu in Pokemon Sword and Shield. With the Ability Unseen Fist, Urshifu can hit Pokemon using Protect if the move used is a direct attack. A Jolly Nature with full EVs going to Attack and Speed, with the leftover going to HP, is ideal.

The boost to Attack allows a deadly STAB critical hit from Wicked Blow. Close Combat is simply another devastating Physical attack for Urshifu to utilize. Thunder Punch allows it to deal serious damage to Water-types and any Flying-types that may try and deal supereffective attacks.

Lastly, U-Turn allows Urshifu to escape some unfavorable situations. It can land a hit and do some chip damage, exit battle, and allow the trainer to move deeper into the battle strategy with a switch in. Choice Band only allows use of one move, so U-Turn can reset that.

Rapid Strike Style

Image via Game Freak

Surging Strikes

Close Combat

Thunder Punch

Acrobatics

This moveset should be ran with a Weakness Policy and an Adamant Nature. The EV spread should be 188 into HP, 68 into Speed, and 252 into Attack. Also, it retains the Unseen Fist Ability to land hits on Pokemon using Protect.

Acrobatics allows it to increase Speed with a Max Airstream move. This coupled with its durability can make its attacking prowess nearly unstoppable. Having five weaknesses makes this a strong possibility and being quicker will give it the first hit and possibly the only hit needed.

Surging Strikes hits three times, dealing critical damage, and is a STAB move. Close Combat plays the same role here, as it does in the Single Strike Style moveset. Thunder Punch fits the same role as well.