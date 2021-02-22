There's a plethora of popular Poison Pokemon available in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

A lot of Poison Pokemon don't get enough love, but these ones are very popular. With the addition of two DLCs, the Pokedex in Sword and Shield is quite expansive. There are many returning favorites and even some new faces. Here are the most popular Posion Pokemon in Sword and Shield.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

5 most popular Poison Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Toxtricity

A new addition to the Pokedex, Toxtricity, has made its way into fans hearts and on to many teams in Galar. This Electric/Poison rockstar is a very strong Pokemon in the game and has become a fan favorite of Galrian Pokemon.

Toxtricity was given a Gigantamax form, which means Game Freak knew this would be a popular new Pokemon. Toxtricity has many varying cards in the TCG, even though it's so new.

#4 - Weezing

James' signature Pokemon in the original anime, Weezing, has been a fan favorite Poison Pokemon since the beginning. Whether fans love Weezing or not, they'll look fondly at this smoke machine.

Weezing even gained a new Galarian form in Sword and Shield. And it's quite good, dawning a new typing and moveset. Weezing actually has made appearances in the competitive scene over the years, especially now.

#3 - Nidoking

This Pokemon was on every players first team in Red & Blue. Nidoking is an absolute powerhouse and still a viable Pokemon on any team. In the anime, Gary's Nidoking absolutely destroyed Giovanni's Golem.

Players can even obtain this Pokemon as early as Mt. Moon in Red & Blue, if they can find the Moon Stone.

#2 - Venusaur

Once a neglected starter, now an unforgettable Pokemon. Venusaur got the short end of the stick with the North American release of Pokemon Red & Blue. There's something missing there though (Pokemon Green). Game Freak just wanted to see Venusaur fail.

However, Venusaur is now a beloved member of Generation I. Gaining multiple forms throughout the years, like a Mega form and a Gigantmax form.

#1 - Gengar

First on the list is everybody's favorite prankster, Gengar. This Pokemon has stayed extremely relevant through the years and even manages to find its way onto Ash's team in the newest season of the anime.

Gengar has gotten a Mega form as well as a Gigantamax form and is no slouch in popularity. Gengar has been extremely popular ever since its debut in Generation I. It's no surprise this is the most popular Poison Pokemon in Sword and Shield, maybe ever.