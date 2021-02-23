Some Ground Pokemon are incredibly popular.

With the addition of two DLCs, the Pokedex in Pokemon Sword and Shield is quite expansive. It features a plethora of good Ground Pokemon. Here are the best ones in Sword and Shield.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

5 most popular Ground Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Marowak

The motherly Pokemon, Marowak, has been a favorite since fans learned its tragic backstory. Cubone is protected by its mother Marowak, until the last day it can. Then the Cubone wears its mother's skull as a helmet, for its continued protection. Truly a heartbreaking anime moment.

Marowak is so popular that they even gave it an Alolan form. Although its new form does dawn a new typing, but it can still use its signature Ground move, Bonemerang.

#4 - Nidoking

The classic Drill Pokemon, Nidoking, is a well-known Generation I Pokemon. Surprisingly this didn't get any new forms, like Alolan or Galarian. Nidoking was likely on many fans's first teams in Red & Blue.

Nidoking is a very solid Pokemon and a very popular Ground Pokemon. Nidoking is also one of the best picks for a team in Generation I games since it can be obtained early and steamroll through the game.

#3 - Swampert

Swampert is one of the beloved starters from Generation III. This Water/Ground starter is one of the most popular Pokemon from Hoenn. Its typing is incredibly strong, only offering one weakness.

Swampert has made its way into many fans hearts, especially through the cute basic Pokemon Mudkip. It's so hard to pass up Mudkip at the start of a journey through Hoenn.

#2 - Groudon

The box Legendary of Pokemon Ruby, Groudon, is one of the more popular Legendary Pokemon. In Ruby, the villains wanted to obtain this Pokemon to destroy the world, which it may be capable of doing.

Fans can't forget the Jirachi movie, in which Groudon takes an imperative role. Groudon really could end the world. Good thing Rayquaza is there to protect the world when it gets angry.

#1 - Garchomp

Garchomp is the bane of the player's existence in Diamond and Pearl. This is one of the most popular, and strongest, Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon of all time. The Cynthia battle is one of the hardest battles across all Pokemon games, because of this monster.

Garchomp has a mega form in newer adaptions of the game, although it isn't available in Sword and Shield unfortunately. Garchomp is even featured in the Sun and Moon anime as Ash's means of transportation.