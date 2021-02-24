Steel Pokemon are incredibly popular in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex is very expansive now, with two DLCs being added. The game has both new and old Steel Pokemon, but some are better than others.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

5 most popular Steel Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Dialga

Image via Pokemon Wiki

With the Diamond & Pearl hype going around within the Pokemon community, Dialga has become incredibly popular.

Dialga has a great design, and it can control time. That's quite a unique ability, making it deserving of being on this list. Steel/Dragon is also an incredible typing.

#4 - Jirachi

Image via Bulbapedia

Advertisement

The mythical Pokemon, Jirachi, has been a fan-favourite since its portrayal in the movie. Jirachi has the ability to teleport anything from anywhere. It also has the ability to grant wishes.

This Pokemon dawns the Steel typing without having the stereotypical features. Its design is unforgettable with a wishing eye on its stomach.

#3 - Scizor

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Scizor is one of the greatest additions in Generation II. Evolving from Scyther with a metal coat and retractable wings, Scizor is an absolute menace.

It's incredibly strong with its steely exterior, and fans love it.

#2 - Metagross

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Champion Steven's ace Pokemon, Metagross, is one of the scariest Pokemon in Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire. In the remakes Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire, Mega Metagross is a force to be reckoned with.

Metagross's Mega form even managed to win a Wolrd Championships in VGC. Metagross was incredibly elusive in Ruby & Sapphire, only obtainable as a gift after beating Champion Steven.

#1 - Lucario

Advertisement

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The most popular Steel Pokemon in Sword and Shield and possibly of all time is Lucario. Lucario got 2nd place in 2020's popularity poll, only losing to Greninja.

Lucario was given a Mega form in Sword and Shield. Lucario's also a part movie of the 2005 movie Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew.