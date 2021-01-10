How to get Mewtwo in Pokemon GO: The most powerful Pokemon in the game

Pokemon GO is a popular game where players can catch and train Pokemon just like the trainers from the animated series.

While most Pokemon are available in the wild for trainers to catch, Mewtwo, the most powerful Pokemon in the game, can't be caught in the wild.

How to catch Mewtwo in Pokemon GO

The ever elusive Mewtwo has been the desire of almost every trainer in Pokemon GO all over the globe. Catching it was only possible via raids previously. As of now though, Mewtwo isn't available for players to catch in the game.

Mewtwo and armoured Mewtwo appeared during the Pokemon GO community event, where the Pokemon knew the charged attack Psystrike. And the Pokemon is all set to return again in February 2021, as a part of the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event.

As we count down to Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, we’ll be celebrating various regions from the world of Pokémon. Our Unova Celebration event is already underway, and after that it’s on to Sinnoh!https://t.co/iiPTJU42EB pic.twitter.com/0HmJO68PKT — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 8, 2021

However, there's a small catch to it. This is going to be a paid event. Trainers from all over the globe will have to purchase a ticket to enter this event, and will have 12 hours to capture all 150 Pokemon from the Kanto region.

Image via Pokemongolive.com

This event is scheduled to start on the 20th of February 2021, and will last for 12 hours only. So those who haven't been able to catch the Mewtwo till now will have a chance to get their hands on this Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO is currently experiencing the Unova Celebration event, where trainers have a week to catch special Pokemon to complete the challenge.

The Unova Collection Challenge is the first challenge of 2021. It was scheduled to release on the 5th of January 2021, but ended up being released one day early in the game. The event runs until the 10th of January 2021.

Within the stipulated dates, trainers will get to catch specific Pokemon from the Unova region in Pokemon GO. Those who complete this challenge will be rewarded with 3000 Stardust, 30 Pokeballs, 5 Rare Candy and the title of Elite Collector in Pokemon GO.