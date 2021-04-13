Since their introduction, Steel-type Pokemon have always been loved for their strength and usually strong Defense. Steel-type Pokemon are also valued for their designs which usually convey a genuinely menacing and hardbody aura. There is no doubt why Steel-type Pokemon are very popular. So, here are the top ones from the Hoenn region.

The top 3 Steel-type Pokemon from Hoenn

#3 - Mawile

Introduced in Generation III, Mawile is now a dual-type Steel and Fairy-type Pokemon that, before Generation VI, was just a purely Steel-type Pokemon. Although Mawile does not evolve into or from any other Pokemon, in later generations, it can Mega Evolve while using the Mawilite.

Known as the Deceiver Pokemon, Mawile is a wonderfully designed Pokemon that lives up to its nickname. A cute and wonderful looking aesthetic from the front, yet incredibly menacing from the back. With a base stat total of 380, Mawile has an Attack and Defense stat of 85. Mawile comes in handy in battle due to its complete immunity to Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon and Moves. Mawile is also resistant to Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dark and Fairy-type Pokemon and Moves.

Mawile’s footprint changes between Generation III and Generation IV.

#2 - Metagross

Known as the Iron Leg Pokemon, Metagross is a dual-type Steel, a vast and Psychic-type Psuedo Legendary Pokemon introduced to the franchise in Generation III. Metagross evolves from Metang starting at level 45. Metagross is the final form of the Pokemon Beldum.

Metagross is a massic, robot-like Pokemon with a turquoise shade body. Metagross has four legs, and the main body serves as its head and body simultaneously. With a base stat total of 600, Metagross definitely has the power to take over any battle. Metagross has an astonishing Attack stat of 135, which makes it great for offensive strategy play.

#1 - Aggron

Introduced in Generation III and categorized as the Iron Armor Pokemon, Aggron’s design truly lives up to its classification easily. Aggron is a dual-type Steel and Rock-type Pokemon that is the final form of Aron. Aggron evolves from Lairon starting at level 42.

Aggron stands at an incredibly large 6’11”. Aggron is a two-legged Pokemon that is gray and covered with silver plates of armor, hence its nickname as the Iron Armor Pokemon. Aggron also has two massive horns on its head and sharp claws to match. It is an apex predator in PokeWorld.

Aggron has a base stat total of 530 with a total Defense stat of 180, which is excellent for players who have a defensive-style gameplay strategy. Aggron also has immunity to Poison-type Pokemon and Moves, making Aggron an all-around good Pokemon to keep on your team. Add those factors in with a resistance to Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type Pokemon and Moves; there was no way Aggron would not have made this list.