Classic Pokemon fans have been raving since early February 2021 when Nintendo revealed a remake of the beloved Pokemon Snap. Pokemon Snap is hands down one of the best-known Pokemon spin-off games, and for a good reason. The game, in a way, is a precursor to Pokemon GO.

This love has already caused fans and those alike to wonder how they can be a part of the first one to get their hands on this long-awaited game; well, here is how.

How to Pre-order Pokemon Snap

What is Pokemon Snap?

Image via Nintendo

Pokemon Snap is a first-person simulation game where the player is a Pokemon Photographer visiting Pokemon Island. The game was released in March 1999 and has been a hit ever since. Pokemon Snap was the very first console-based Pokemon spin-off game, and that in itself made history. The game was also the first time many were able to see their favorite Pokemon rendered in 3D form. Pokemon Snap broke barriers in the video game world, and it is no surprise that Snap is back to do it again 22 years later.

This is not even the first time that Pokemon Snap has been re-released, although it is the first time it has been fully remade. Pokemon Snap, although debuting on the Nintendo 64DD, has also been released on the Nintendo Wii in 2007 and the Nintendo Wii U in 2016.

This iteration of the game is set to be released on 30 April 2021. This time around, fans are getting a completely revamped game with the same plot that was so well received the first time. So how does one get their hands on this fantastic remake? Keep on reading.

How to Pre-Order Pokemon Snap in April of 2021

Officially releasing on 30 April, Pokemon Snap will be available in both physical and digital versions, as with most Nintendo Switch games. Keep in mind, if one is looking to obtain a digital version of the game, it is worth noting that the player must have at least 6.8 GB of data accessible for the game to download onto one’s console.

In the United States, the price of preordering the digital version of Pokemon Snap is set at $59.99 at stores such as the Nintendo eShop, GameStop, and Amazon. In the United Kingdom, the digital version can be pre-ordered on the Nintendo eShop for £49.99.

Pre-orders for the physical copies of Pokemon Snap are going for $59.99 in US stores such as Amazon, Target, GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, and Costco. In the United Kingdoms, players can pre-order at GAME, Amazon, Nintendo Store, Game Collection, and Smyths for prices ranging from £42.95 to £49.99.

In the United States two stores are giving out “bonuses” for pre-ordering the games. These two stores are GameStop and Target. At GameStop, customers can receive a double-sided poster, and at Target, customers can receive a magnetic photo frame as their bonus.