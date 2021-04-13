Since its release in July 2016, Pokemon GO has captured the hearts of Pokemon fans for giving a way to really feel a part of PokeWorld in the best way possible. Doing this also fully immerses the players into battle with some of their favorite and least favorite Pokemon. Though it is different than battling in the main series games, some of the most extraordinary moves made it over. So let’s take a dive into the best Water-type Moves in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The top 5 Water-type Moves in Pokemon GO

#5 - Aqua Tail

Image via Game Freak Image via Game Freak Image via Deviant Art Image via Game Freak Image via Game Freak

Based on a move from the main series of games, Aqua Tail is a Water-type charged move that deals 50 damage in Pokemon GO. Aqua Tail also costs the user 33 energy points and has a 1.9-second cooldown. The damage is dealt within 1.2 to 1.65 seconds during the animation.

Aqua Tail is boosted by rainy weather and causes increased damage to Ground, Fire, and Rock-type Pokemon. Aqua Tail is the least effective against Dragon, Grass, and Water-type Pokemon.

#4 - Brine

Advertisement

Brine is a water-type move that deals 60 damage onto its opponent. Brine also costs the user 50 energy points. Brine has a 2.3-second cooldown, and it deals the damage to its opponent between 1.5 and 2.1 seconds of its animation.

The move Brine is boosted by rainy weather and has increased damage to Fire, Ground, and Rock-type Pokemon. Brine is the least effective on Dragon, Water, and Grass-type Pokemon.

#3 - Water Pulse

Move 105, number three on this list is Water Pulse. Water Pulse is a move that the main series game Pokemon fans should be well familiar with.

Water Pulse is a Water-type charged move that deals 70 damage onto its opponent while costing the user 50 energy. Water Pulse has a 3.2-second cooldown, and it deals damage between 2.2 and 2.9 seconds of the animation.

Water Pulse is boosted by rainy weather and deals increased damage to Fire, Ground, and Rock-type Pokemon. This move, like other Water-type Moves, is the least effective against Water, Dragon, and Grass-type Pokemon.

#2 - Scald

Scald is a water-type move that deals 80 damage onto its opponent. Scald also costs the user 50 energy in Pokemon GO. Scald has a 3.7-second cooldown, and it deals its damage between 1.3 and 3.4 seconds of the animation.

Like all other water-type moves on this list, Scald is boosted by rainy weather and deals increased damage to Fire, Ground, and Rock-type Pokemon.

#1 - Hydro Pump

Enter caption

Hydro Pump, as of now, has the highest Attack stat of all Water-type moves in Pokemon GO. Hydro Pump has an Attack stat of 130.

Hydro Pump is a Water-type charged move that deals 90 damage onto its opponent and costs the user 100 energy. Hydro Pump has a cooldown of 4.5 seconds and deals its damage within 2.2s and 4.3 of the animation.

Hydro Pump is boosted by rainy weather and deals increased damage to Fire, Ground, and Rock-type Pokemon.