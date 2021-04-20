Grass-type Pokemon are often underrated but are certainly popular among the fan base.

The Hoenn region did a good job of providing fan favorite Grass-type Pokemon and introducing brand new ones for trainers to discover, capture, and partner with in battle.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. It includes Pokemon found in the Hoenn region, not just native to the Hoenn region.

This article will focus on the popular Grass Pokemon in Hoenn region.

5 most popular Grass Pokemon in Hoenn

#5 - Tropius

It is common knowledge that Tropius isn't really the best Pokemon. There are plenty that come off as way worse. It has a decent stat spread, but nothing truly stands out. In Pokemon GO, however, Tropius has become quite the favorite in the GO Battle League. That has seen its popularity rise quite a bit.

#4 - Bellossom

Bellossom was one of the first Pokemon to be a part of split evolutionary paths. It gave trainers an alternate end to Oddish as Gloom could either evolve into Bellossom or Vileplume. The cutness and elegance of Bellossom is what drew fans to it. Solid Special Attack and Special Defense didn't hurt its cause either.

#3 - Treecko

Treecko is the Grass-type starter Pokemon from the Hoenn region. From games to anime, Treecko has a solid presence. Ash's Treecko was a fiesty little thing and those who picked it in Generation III were not disappointed. It may be considered one of the top grass-type starters throughout the franchise.

#2 - Ludicolo

Trainers have a love-hate relationship with Ludicolo. Love is definitely more noticeable than hate, however. This Pokemon has the incredible type combination of Water & Grass. It can also be extremely annoying in battle with its weather capabilities and set up attacks. Ludicolo is frustrating to go against and players take advantage of that.

#1 - Sceptile

Sceptile is the final form of Treecko. Known as the Forest Pokemon, Sceptile is absolutely unforgiving with its power. It has a great 105 base Special Attack stat and massive 120 Speed. That makes it a formidable opponent. Ash's Sceptile brought more eyes to the creature. Fans of the franchise simply fell in love with its might.