Moonblast is an exceptionally powerful Fairy-type charged attack that can be utilized by a select few Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

This move deals an incredible 130 damage against foes in the mobile game, albeit at the cost of expending 100 energy. Of course, in PvP, the attack inflicts 110 damage, using up only 60 energy. Pocket Monsters using the attack are said to temporarily harness the power of the moon itself and direct it in a focused blast toward an enemy.

Moonblast has a cooldown period of just under four seconds and is boosted by cloudy weather. It is even more powerful when used in battle against Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type Pokemon.

There's no question that Moonblast is a tremendously strong attack, but what Pokemon can benefit the most from learning it?

The best Pokemon to teach Moonblast to in Pokemon GO

Altaria

Altaria in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Coming soon, along with Pokemon GO's next Community Day on May 15th, players will have a unique opportunity to gain an Altaria that knows the move Moonblast.

By evolving the Community Day's featured Pokemon, Swablu, during the event or up to two hours after it ends, trainers will receive an Altaria that knows Moonblast. Being a Dragon/Flying-type Pokemon, an Altaria that knows this charged attack is certainly a force to be reckoned with.

With this exclusive chance to get an Altaria to learn Moonblast by evolving Swablu, it makes Altaria the best Pokemon to teach the move to currently. However, there are a few other Pocket Monsters in the mobile game that can utilize this attack effectively.

The following are other mons that can benefit from knowing Moonblast in Pokemon GO:

Clefable

Vileplume

Lunatone

Cresselia

Whimsicott

It's important to remember that Moonblast won't be very effective in battle when used against Fire, Poison, and Steel-types.