Fairy types are a fairly new part of the Pokemon world, but some classic creatures have received the new type.

Introduced in Pokemon X and Y, fairy types changed the way Pokemon was watched, played, and studied.

Outside of other dragon and ice types, dragon Pokemon finally have something to be afraid of. While often beautiful or cute, fairy types can do some serious damage.

Top 5 Fairy Pokemon of all time

#5 - Ribombee

Evolving from Cutiefly, Ribombee is a solid Pokemon to have on a team. Rimbombee can learn a variety of moves, ranging from fairy and bug types to grass and flying types. Pollen Puff is a great move for it to know. This move will damage a foe, but will heal an ally if they are targeted. Rimbombee is very diverse and will surprise a lot of trainers that put it to use.

#4 - Wigglytuff

Wigglytuff felt like it was a fairy type Pokemon before they were even a thing. It is actually quite strong. Wigglytuff is a serious threat in Pokemon GO battles and can be a tanky partner in the main series games. It might not have the most impressive stats, but among fairy type Pokemon, Wigglytuff can take a beating. It has the HP to outlast many opponents.

#3 - Clefable

Like Wigglytuff, Clefable was a normal Pokemon that was eventually given the fairy type. No doubt, it would have been a fairy type if the franchise began with it.

As a fairy type, Clefable can chip away at enemy Pokemon. It can use moves that heal, moves that confuse, moves that damage, and moves that boost stats. While its own stats aren't that great, there are a lot of things Clefable can pull off before exiting a battle.

#2 - Mimikyu

Mimikyu is a fairy type that also belongs in the ghost Pokemon category. It is a shifty little thing, but can pack a serious punch. It has become one of the most beloved Pokemon in recent memory.

It is invulnerable to fighting, normal, and dragon moves. With those resistances and its Disguise ability that negates the first hit it takes, Mimikyu is a top tier battler. Not to mention, it's kind of cute in a creepy way.

#1 - Sylveon

Pokemon fans should be accustomed to seeing Eeveelutions at the top of all sorts of lists. Eevee can turn into so many different creatures that can all do so many different things. The fairy type variant, Sylveon, had fans screeching in excitement when they learned Eevee was getting another form. It is the epitome of a fairy type. Its bright colors, along with its special attack and defensive stats, make it the fairy type of all fairy types.