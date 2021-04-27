The best moves to teach Dragonite during the Pokemon GO Luminous Legends X event

A new Pokemon GO event will be arriving soon and along with it there will be a special opportunity for players to teach their Dragonites a valuable move.

The Luminous Legends X event will take place from Tuesday, 4 May 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, 17 May 2021 at 8:00 p.m. local time. This gives players of Pokemon GO plenty of time to take advantage of everything the special event has to offer.

Here's how users of Dragonite can benefit during the event by teaching their Pokemon a new move.

Related: Xerneas and Yveltal coming to Pokemon GO in Luminous Legends X Event

The best moves to teach Dragonite during Pokemon GO's Luminous Legends X event

Dragonite in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO's Luminous Legends X event is going to be full of awesome features for players of the hit mobile game to enjoy. The primary attraction will of course be the debut of the Legendary "life Pokemon" Xerneas.

In addition, a few Fairy and Dragon-type Pocket Monsters will be introduced into the game, a new Lure Module will be added, and trainers will have a variety of different research tasks to complete.

There's one more surprise that Niantic has thrown in for this spectacular event; players will have a chance to teach their Dragonites and Salamences powerful attacks while the celebration is on-going.

Advertisement

Here's how to teach a Dragonite Draco Meteor

The first thing for a trainer to do is to evolve their Dragonair between 4 May and 17 May. This will automatically yield them a Dragonite that knows the attack, Draco Meteor.

The other method is to utilize a Charged TM on Dragonite, teaching the magnificent Pokemon this dominating move.

Whichever tactic a player decides to use, they'll want to make sure they take action while the Luminous Legends X event is taking place if they wish for their Dragonite to learn Draco Meteor.

As for what the best fast-move is for a trainer to pair with a Dragonite that knows Draco Meteor, the primary options are Dragon Tail and Dragonbreath.

Also Read: 3 new enemies that could arrive in Pokemon GO after Team Rocket