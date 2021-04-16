Hypno is truly one of the strongest Psychic-type Pokemon to take into battle in Pokemon GO.

The evolution of Drowzee is no slouch in the GO Battle League. Hypno can dish out incredible damage if it has solid stats, and a strong Psychic-type Pokemon is always a threat.

In Pokemon GO, Hypno can be obtained in a couple of different ways. Trainers need to make sure this Pokemon is added to their collection and powered up to take on any opponent.

How to catch Hypno in Pokemon GO

Image via Niantic

The most obvious way to catch Hypno in Pokemon GO is to encounter one in the wild. Use a Berry to make it easier, use a higher tier Poke Ball, throw a curve, land a Great or Excellent Throw, and it will be caught with ease.

After that, it gets a little trickier. Of course, Hypno can be obtained by evolving a Drowzee - a fairly common wild Pokemon. Throw a Pinap Berry during every encounter to lessen the amount of time it takes to farm Drowzee Candy.

Once Drowzee is caught and enough Drowzee Candy is gathered, all it takes is the click of the Evolve button. Drowzee evolves into Hypno in Pokemon GO with 50 Candy and can also be obtained as Shadow Drowzee.

Battling a Team GO Rocket member and defeating them gives Pokemon GO trainers a chance to catch a Shadow Pokemon.

If the Team GO Rocket Grunt is a Psychic-type user and starts the battle with a Drowzee, more often than not, the Shadow Pokemon encounter will be that Drowzee.

Catching and purifying it will lessen the amount of Candy needed to evolve it. The Candy total will drop to 45 instead of the normal 50, which will also make the eventual Hypno pretty powerful.