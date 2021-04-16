Some of the Pokemon in Pokemon GO have ridiculously high stamina.

For context, the highest Attack stat in the game is 345. The highest Stamina stat, however, is 496. Stamina is important, because along with a good Defense, Stamina is what is going to allow Pokemon to tank hits.

A trainer could probably take these 5 Pokemon and put them on any Gym defense team and be fairly successful. Here are the Pokemon with the highest Stamina.

Top 5 Pokemon with the highest Stamina stat in Pokemon GO

#5 - Snorlax

Image via The Pokemon Company

Making its first appearance outside Celadon City in Pokemon Red and Blue, Snorlax emerges as an incredibly difficult Pokemon to defeat in Pokemon GO. It gets a huge 330 stamina stat. Snorlax can fire off strong Hyper Beams while taking damage left and right with this high Stamina. Of the five selections on this list, Snorlax is also probably the most offensively capable.

#4 - Wailord

Advertisement

Image via The Pokemon Company

Generation III fans will recognize this Pokemon from using it on their team to catch the Regi trio. With 347 Stamina, Wailord can withstand a good flurry of attacks before going down. It does learn Surf, but with 175 Attack, it’s not like it will be annihilating opponents. Who knows if Niantic will ever release Water Spout for Wailord.

#3 - Wobbuffet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

In the main series games, Wobbuffet is known for not using any attacking moves other than Counter and Mirror Move. Therefore, it was designed to have high HP to take hits and retaliate. In Pokemon Go, the same concept applies. Wobbuffet has 382 Stamina and only 60 Attack, so it’s clearly focused on resisting damage as opposed to doing damage.

#2 - Chansey

Image via The Pokemon Company

Nurse Joy’s assistant from the anime, Chansey appears in Pokemon GO with enormously high health. It takes about a 100 point leap from Wobuffet at 487 Stamina. This complements its appearance in the main series games, where Chansey has a crazy high HP stat and can heal up with moves like Soft Boiled.

#1 - Blissey

Image via The Pokemon Company

It has the highest HP stat in the main games, so naturally it would have the highest Stamina in Pokemon GO. Blissey has an obnoxious 496 Stamina stat. At that point, not even opposing Salamence or Mewtwo are going to defeat Blissey easily. This is easily the best Pokemon any trainer can put on their Gym defense team.