Top 5 best defenders in Pokemon Go

The best choice of Pokemon for trainers who are heavily invested in Pokemon Go, and for those who're just casual players depends on a lot of factors.

It primarily depends upon how a trainer plans to use their Pokemon in the game. From gym battles to raids, the choice of playstyles depends on how a trainer chooses to use their Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Top 5 defenders in Pokemon Go

There are a few Pokemon in the game who are specialists at defending.

#1 - Blissey

Blissey is probably one of the best defenders in Pokemon Go today. Despite the stat rework, this Pokemon is really hard to defeat and can stand its ground even against a Machamp.

#2 - Metagross

Metagross is the final evolution of Beldum. This Pokemon is of a steel/psychic type and can also be used to counter Machamp, which is a popular choice for trainers who like a good offense.

#3 - Slaking

Slaking is a strange Pokemon. It's got a high attack with a high CP, which makes it a good defender in Pokemon Go. Slaking is often seen defending gyms, and that's because it is really bulky as a Pokemon.

#4 - Snorlax

Although this Pokemon loves sleeping, it's a really bulky Pokemon. It can be used as a nice alternative to a Blissey or a Chancey in Pokemon Go.

#5 - Dragonite

Since it's partly a flying type, Dragonite can easily prevent attackers from clearing out any gym in Pokemon Go. Also, it can be used as a brilliant counter for Machamp as well.

Although the Pokemon mentioned above are really good at defending, there are definite alternatives to them.

At the end of the day, the choice of Pokemon depends entirely on the trainer and how they decide on using them in Pokemon Go.