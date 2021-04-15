When it comes to the best Pokemon for a player to have on their team in Pokemon GO, the Attack stat is of utmost importance.

Trainers who enjoy playing Pokemon GO primarily for the battling elements in the game will want to know which Pocket Monsters are the strongest and best to use when it comes to their attacking prowess.

Here are the top five best mons when it comes to having a high Attack stat in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon with the highest Attack stat in Pokemon GO

#5 - Rayquaza

Rayquaza in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rayquaza is a Legendary Dragon/Flying-type Pokemon that certainly makes for one of the best attackers in the game.

Having its dual typing allows it to be resistant to six different types in battle. Rayquaza's Attack stat currently sits at 284, and if it knows the moves Dragon Tail and Outrage, an opponent better watch out.

Advertisement

#4 - Slaking

Slaking in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Slaking is a Normal-type Pokemon that not only boasts an impressive Attack stat of 290, but also has the highest Max CP of any mon in Pokemon GO.

While it certainly cannot utilize the most powerful moves, Slaking earns its spot for having such an impressive Attack stat in addition to its Max CP at level 50 of over 5,000.

#3 - Rampardos

Advertisement

Rampardos in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Rock-type Pokemon are generally more well-known for their defensive skills, Rampardos is certainly more acclaimed for its Attack stat of 295.

This bulky Pokemon will strike fear in the hearts of any opposition - especially if it knows the moves Smack Down and Rock Slide.

#2 - Mewtwo

Mewtwo in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mewtwo is a Psychic-type Legendary Pokemon that players desiring a strong attacking force won't want to miss out on.

The Pokemon's Attack stat is an astounding 300 and it has a pretty decent Stamina stat as well, sitting at 214. A Mewtwo that knows the moves Confusion and Psystrike will be an opponent that no trainer would ever wish to face in battle.

#1 - Deoxys

Advertisement

Deoxys (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Other than being a wickedly cool Pokemon that resembles an alien, Deoxys is nearly unmatched when it comes to having a high attack stat in Pokemon GO.

This Psychic-type has a whopping 345 Attack stat. Thus, any player lucky enough to have one will be pretty much unstoppable unless their enemy uses an extremely powerful Bug, Ghost, or Dark-type Pokemon. Not to mention its attacking power only increases if its in its attack form.

Unfortunately, in its normal form, Deoxys isn't much to get excited about when it comes to its other stats. It's Defense is a mere 115 and its Stamina is only 137. Still, this Pokemon is an incredibly impressive attacking force!

Also Read: Top 5 most useful items for trainers in Pokemon GO