Normal Pokemon are anything but normal when it comes to their power.

Some of the best Pokemon were once considered normal, but are now fairy types. This makes room for some other normal type Pokemon to move up the rankings.

With a sole weakness to fighting types, normal Pokemon can overcome a lot of challenges. A lot of them can have coverage moves though, making them a viable ally against a lot of different threats.

Top 5 Normal Pokemon of all time

#5 - Miltank

Image via The Pokemon Company

Miltank, as its name implies, is an absolute tank. Players of the Pokemon video games will remember just how hard it was to defeat Whitney's Miltank in battle. It is a powerful and rather interesting creature. It brought a cow type Pokemon to the universe and gave players a defensive normal type that is really only rivaled by Snorlax.

#4 - Blissey

Image via Niantic

Blissey is a kind Pokemon that assists Nurse Joys in Pokemon Centers across each and every region. While it is typically known for its helpfulness, Blissey can be a brutal battler. It can heal the team at an almost constant rate. Not just that, it can withstand some serious damage too. Blissey has a fairly decent special attack stat that allows it to fight back.

#3 - Kangaskhan

Image via The Pokemon Company

Kangaskhan and the baby in the pouch are absolute units. Each of its stats are worthy of putting time into training, depending on where the trainer wants the focus to be. It can learn the widest array of moves within the normal type category. This makes it a versatile teammate and downright terror for opponents to go up against.

#2 - Exploud

Image via The Pokemon Company

Exploud is another normal type with an extensive move pool. It is slow, but with a pretty even attack and special attack, its usefulness is amazing. The Scrappy ability allows it to connect normal and fighting type moves on ghost Pokemon. Exploud can deal damage to any type of creature, no matter the move choice. It is big, loud, and angry. That's the perfect combination for a powerful Pokemon.

#1 - Snorlax

Image via The Pokemon Company

Snorlax is the reigning king of normal type Pokemon. Massive attack, HP, and special defense means its only true weakness comes from a devastating fighting type Pokemon. Snorlax has no problem staying on the battlefield. The Rest/Sleep Talk combination and the ability to Gigantamax now makes it nearly invincible. It is an iconic Pokemon that is hard to put down.