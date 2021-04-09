Pokemon GO Mega Evolutions leaked for Mewtwo, Rayquaza and more

Thanks to data miners, new information regarding which Pokemon will be added next to Pokemon GO has been revealed.

Along with some potential Generation VI Pokemon that could be debuting in the near future; perhaps the most exciting data located are the prospective Mega Evolution forms that could be incorporated into the game soon.

Here's everything you need to know about the information leaked concerning Pokemon GO's future updates.

Everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO data leak

Generation VI Pokemon

We are still working through the assets, but one thing we can now report on is the Unity version in 205 has been updated!



So far, we were able to get a few new goodies. These are all the new Gen 6 mons currently added with 2D sprites as of 205's update! pic.twitter.com/jDRccAGYDE — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) April 7, 2021

Thanks to the PokeMiners Twitter account, lots of new data has been discovered in Pokemon GO. Fans of Generation VI will be excited to hear that several mons from the Kalos region were found in their search.

A few of the more notable Pokemon dug up include the Legendary Fairy-type, Xerneas, as well as Goodra, Sylveon, and Hawlucha.

Alongside these Pocket Monsters' normal forms, one can see that assets of their shiny versions were uncovered as well.

Advertisement

New Mega Evolution forms

New Mega Assets were added with 0.205.0 check them out below! pic.twitter.com/Je9CnczaL0 — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) April 7, 2021

A ton of different Pokemon's Mega Evolutions were detected by PokeMiners. The most thrilling mons revealed to have a potential mega-evolved form coming to the game soon include the likes of Mewtwo, Rayquaza, Alakazam, Tyranitar, Lucario, and several other fan favorites.

We are still diving into everything that was new with 0.205.0 and we have another set of Megas for you all.

These Megas were added as 3D assets only with no 2D icons. pic.twitter.com/OI2O9ZMQv2 — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) April 8, 2021

Although no one but Niantic can be certain when exactly these forms will be available to players of Pokemon GO, just the prospect of them being added is exhilarating for fans of the game.

The shiny assets found for these mega-evolved Pokemon are only more exciting - as their designs are absolutely stunning!

New Pokestop feature, costumes, and a few Generation VII Pokemon revealed

While we are still trawling through everything that is new with the assets in 0.205.0 we discovered a new tutorial showing a possible new feature - Power Up Pokestops.



Check it out in the graphic below. pic.twitter.com/RX3g1jUnTP — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) April 7, 2021

Yet another interesting asset found was a tutorial for a possible new Pokestop feature called "Power Up Pokestops."

Advertisement

While there's no information yet about how the new feature will work, it seems the jist of it involves something to do with upgrading Pokestops so that they release more items.

Fans of the Water-type Lapras will be happy to learn that a new costume for this Pocket Monster was revealed. Like most costumes added to the game, there isn't a whole lot to it - Lapras simply gets a bowtie.

Lastly, a select few Generation VII Pokemon assets were located by PokeMiners. The list includes Marshadow, Necrozma, Cosmog, Lunala, and a couple others.

Also Read: How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO in April 2021