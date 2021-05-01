New shadow Pokemon discovered in Pokemon GO

Shadow Pokemon are Pokemon that have been abandoned by Team GO Rocket after a player defeats them in battle. Evidence of new shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO has recently been found.

This kind of Pocket Monster differs in a few ways from others found in Pokemon GO. Shadow Pokemon require more candy and Stardust to power up and learn charged moves. They also inflict more damage in battle, but at the expense of taking on more damage themselves when attacked.

There is also a function in the game to purify shadow Pokemon, allowing them to improve their appraisal value and reduce the amount of Stardust and candy required for them to power up, evolve, or learn a new attack.

Recently, dataminers discovered new shadow Pokemon in the mobile game, and these dark Pokemon should be available soon.

New shadow Pokemon found in Pokemon GO

The GameMaster has just been updated with new Shadow Pokemon! pic.twitter.com/sAZjp3tgHs — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) April 30, 2021

One of the most trusted Pokemon GO data miners, PokeMiners, discovered a plethora of new Pocket Monsters' shadow versions in the mobile game.

Currently, the list of shady Pokemon that will likely be available in the game soon include:

Tangela

Horsea

Snubbull

Torchic

Poochyena

Makuhita

Electrike

Starly

Bidoof

Skorupi

PokeMiners also revealed that the evolutions of these Pokemon have received shadow forms in the game's data. This is even more exciting news, as some of the evolutions will really shake up PvP battles and PvE.

One of the most highly anticipated shadow Pokemon discovered in Pokemon GO is Torchic's final stage, Blaziken. Shadow Kingdra and Shadow Tangrowth will also be major forces to be reckoned with.

Of course, it's important to remember that Niantic could always alter which Pokemon will get shadow versions before the update with these Pocket Monsters comes out.

Taking a look back at the history of PokeMiners' success with finding and predicting new additions to the mobile game, things are looking very good for players who are excited to have these new forms in Pokemon GO.

