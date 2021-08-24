How to get a Sun Stone in Pokemon GO

The Sun Stone, added in the second generation of the main series of Pokemon games, has been a valuable item in Pokemon GO for many trainers throughout the years due to its ability to evolve certain Pokemon.

Being vital for Pokemon evolution, Niantic added the stone to Pokemon GO. However, many trainers are unsure how to get the stone and cannot evolve their favorite Pokemon as a result.

Obtaining a Sun Stone in Pokemon GO

A Trainer holding a Sun Stone in the Anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is as simple as getting lucky. As with every other item required for evolution in Pokemon GO, there is a one percent chance to obtain it with every spin of a Pokestop. There are ways to increase these chances.

One way players can increase their chances of obtaining a Sun Stone is by spinning 250 Pokestops. Once that many have been spun, there is a greater than fifty percent chance of an evolutionary item dropping.

Another way trainers can receive a Sun Stone is by logging in to Pokemon GO and completing a full seven-day Pokestop streak. Spinning the last required Pokestop to finish the streak grants a very high chance to get an evolutionary item.

Sadly, there is no guaranteed way to get a Sun Stone in Pokemon GO. All the presented methods only increase the chances of getting an evolutionary item in general.

Additional Information

After walking around the country playing Pokemon GO and hitting every Pokestop out there, you finally get a Sun Stone. What Pokemon will you use it on? Here are some of your options:

Sunkern evolves into Sunflora with the Sun Stone and 50 candies

Sunflora is a Grass-type with a maximum combat power of 2,141

Sunflora has an attack stat of 185, a defense stat of 135, and a stamina stat of 181

Sunflora's best moves are Razor Leaf for a fast attack and Solar Beam for a charged attack

Cottonee evolves into Whimsicott with the Sun Stone and 50 candies

Whimsicott is a Grass and Fairy-type with a maximum combat power of 2,014

Whimsicott has an attack stat of 164, a defense stat of 176, and a stamina stat of 155

Whimsicott's best moves are Charm for a fast attack and Grass Knot for a charged attack

Petilil evolves into Lilligant with the Sun Stone and 50 candies

Lilligant is a Grass-type with a maximum combat power of 2,550

Lilligant has an attack stat of 214, a defense stat of 155, and a stamina stat of 172

Lilligant's best moves are Charm for a fast attack and Grass Knot for a charged attack

