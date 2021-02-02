Pokemon Gold & Silver has an expansive Pokedex since it managed to fit two regions into one game.

Fans of the main Pokemon series may find themselves playing through games like Gold & Silver once again. There are many good Pokemon that can make the journey through Johto and Kanto easier.

However, beating Red in the final battle can be quite difficult. Here is the best team for Pokemon Gold and Silver.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Most potent team for Pokemon Gold and Silver

#1 - Typhlosion

Typhlosion will be quite powerful (Image via Pokemon Wiki)

Starting in Johto, players will be forced to choose their starter Pokemon. Typhlosion is the best option since it can run right through some of the most challenging Gym Leaders, Pryce and Jasmine.

Also, Johto lacks good Fire Pokemon, so grabbing one right from the get go is a great choice. Typhlosion possesses a plethora of strong attacks, and by the time the player reaches Red, it will be an absolute monster.

Advertisement

#2 - Ampharos

Ampharos can assist Typhlosion (Image via Bulbapedia)

Assisting Typhlosion is an excellent way of building up this team. Ampharos can do this job by destroying the Water Pokemon that threaten Typhlosion. This Electric Pokemon can put in a lot of work against Red, too, destroying his Charizard and Blastoise.

Ampharos also has access to the quite annoying move, Thunder Wave. Being able to manipulate speed and have a chance at skipping turns makes it quite useful.

#3 - Lapras

Lapras can be useful against a variety of types (Image via TonsofFacts)

Advertisement

Lapras can be a pain to obtain since gamers can only get it on a Friday. Players can change their game time on the console if playing the remakes. If not, this can be very annoying.

Even though it can be a pain, it's well worth it. Lapras provides great type coverage with the dual typing of Water and Ice. It can pick apart the powerful Dragon trainers, Lance and Claire, while being useful against Fire, Grass, Flying, Rock, and Ground.

#4 - Espeon

Espeon is a powerful Psychic (Image via Looper)

One of the most powerful additions to the game is Espeon. As much as friendship evolutions suck, it is worth it. However, players should make sure it's during the day, or else, it will evolve into Umbreon. Also, gamers should level Eevee up to level 30 first, so it can learn the useful move, Bite.

Espeon is a powerhouse as Psychic is still an unbelievably strong type. A Psychic from Espeon is capable of obliterating many Pokemon. It also gets Toxic, which can be devastating in Gold and Silver.

#5 - Heracross

Advertisement

A potent Fighting Pokemon (Image via Pokemon Wiki)

Heracross can be a pain to obtain since players can only procure it via Headbutt. However, it's a powerhouse of a Fighting bug. Megahorn and Earthquakes can be devastating from this Pokemon.

Heracross can make quick work of Red's Snorlax as well. Its move pool gives it the upper hand in usage over Scizor.

#6 - Pidgeotto

A useful addition over the entire adventure (Image via Pokemon Wiki)

The last member, even though it can be obtained quite early, is Pidgeotto. It makes a lot of sense to add a Flying Pokemon for traveling with the HM Fly. But past that, Pidgeotto brings a lot to the table.

A strong Flying Type Pokemon is quite useful against Elite Four Member Bruno's arsenal of robust Fighting Pokemon. Pidgeotto is helpful for a plethora of Gyms as well.