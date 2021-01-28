In Kanto, Fighting Pokemon are actually quite rare, as there aren't many of them.

There are only five Fighting Pokemon in Kanto, oddly enough, not counting Mega Mewtwo since it's not a Fighting Pokemon before battle. All five of these Pokemon are good, just hard to come by.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Fighting Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Primeape

Image via Bulbapedia

Primeape is best known for taking Ash's hat in the anime. Even though Ash didn't use his Primeape much in battle, it was still a part of his team for a big piece of his journey through Kanto.

This angry monkey man didn't get enough screentime, but was still loved by fans of the anime.

#4 - Poliwrath

Poliwrath is a recent addition to Team Rocket's arsenal, but a strong addition nonetheless. Poliwrath has always been an underappreciated generation one Pokemon, with little screen time and little usability in the game.

Even Misty didn't use one even though she used a Poliwag for so long. Misty opted for it's counterpart Politoed during their journey through the Orange Islands.

#3 - Hitmonchan

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Unfortunately in generation one games, Hitmonchan can only be obtained via gift in the Saffron City Fighting Dojo. The player would have to pick between Hitmonchan or it's kicking counterpart Hitmonlee.

Hitmonchan just has worse stats and less usability than Hitmonlee. But it's still an interesting Pokemon since it can use so many different types of attacks with the elemental punch attacks.

#2 - Hitmonlee

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Hitmonlee is the kicking counterpart to Hitmchan. Based off of the famous Bruce Lee, Hitmonlee instantly gets brownie points. Hitmonlee is another underappreciated Pokemon, getting very little screen time in the anime.

At least Hitmonlee is actually pretty good in the video games. Hitmonlee's ability is quite useful in competitive play, and it can be a monster in the main story. All of these factors make it more memorable than Hitmonchan.

#1 - Machamp

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Machamp is the most memorable Fighting Pokemon from the Kanto region. Machamp may be the most buff Pokemon, even sporting a Wrestling belt. Its four arms make it quite intimidating.

It may be annoying to have to trade this Pokemon to evolve it in the games, but that's a small price to pay for such a strong Fighting-type. Machamp is actually quite usable in competitive play as well, with solid stats, and even a new Gigantamax form.