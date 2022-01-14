5 GTA games that should make their way to mobile devices

The recent acquisition of Zynga by Take-Two has brought up a lot of online discussions about GTA mobile games.

Whether anything comes out of this deal remains to be seen. However, that hasn't stopped many fans from speculating on what may happen in the future, or those wishing to create wishlists of what they want to happen.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier It's a no-brainer for Take-Two to get franchises like GTA and Red Dead on mobile. A free-to-play iOS version of GTA Online will make kajillions, and Zynga's got the expertise to develop that. But Take-Two is years late and spent way too much, which may explain market negativity It's a no-brainer for Take-Two to get franchises like GTA and Red Dead on mobile. A free-to-play iOS version of GTA Online will make kajillions, and Zynga's got the expertise to develop that. But Take-Two is years late and spent way too much, which may explain market negativity

It's not as if GTA games are too technically advanced to be ported to mobile devices, either. Phones and tablets are constantly getting more high-tech throughout the years, with many great mobile games being released throughout the years.

Plus, all of these games are playable through unofficial means.

Five GTA games that should be sold on mobile devices

5) GTA 4: Episodes from Liberty City

Episodes from Liberty City contained well-received single-player DLC (Image via Rockstar Games)

Technically speaking, Episodes from Liberty City contains two separate games:

The Lost and Damned

The Ballad of Gay Tony

Still, it would be awkward to have one, but not the other. Both games are near-identical to GTA 4, except that there are a few minor different features and new characters.

4) GTA 4

Niko Bellic's adventure is still one of the more captivating ones in the series (Image via Rockstar Games)

The only HD Universe game that's properly represented on Android and iOS is Chinatown Wars. However, plenty of gamers would prefer something more "3D." This game is one of the best-selling games in the series, yet it doesn't have any Android or iOS sales to contribute to its old numbers.

Neither this game nor its DLC is officially available on mobile devices. They're all noteworthy games that millions of gamers loved over a decade ago. Their higher technical requirements, though, would make them more difficult to port than earlier games in the series.

3) GTA Vice City Stories

It wouldn't take much effort to port this game compared to the others on this list (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's strangely one of the few 3D Universe games missing on mobile devices (the only other one is Advance). Even Liberty City Stories is on Android and iOS systems. These limitations make Vice City Stories one of the least accessible games in the series.

This game was originally on the PSP, so it's been on a handheld system in the past. Out of every game from the 3D Universe onward, Vice City Stories would be the easiest to port to mobile devices and be familiar enough for fans to care about it.

2) GTA 5

Its success would warrant it (Image via Rockstar Games)

Currently, there are multiple ways to play this game on mobile phones. However, none of them include buying the game on Android and iOS through the relevant store. This game is the single most successful single-player Grand Theft Auto game in history; selling it in a market as large as mobile games could be a wise investment in the long run.

That would be especially true if Online were released with it. Judging by SEO results on how many gamers constantly search for this topic, it's certainly something to consider.

1) GTA Online

Online multiplayer games can be highly profitable on Android and iOS platforms (Image via Rockstar Games)

Online multiplayer games can be successful on Android and iOS. The game already uses microtransactions, so the game could be free and still give Rockstar Games easy money. For example, PUBG Mobile is free to play, but it's still one of the more successful games on the market.

GTA Online doesn't have crossplay, so introducing it to new platforms won't directly hurt the current playerbase. The main hurdle to consider would be how to make the controls fluid for gamers to enjoy the title.

M0rk @Markyevansy Zynga @zynga , Red Dead Redemption , Midnight Club , NBA 2K , BioShock , Borderlands , Civilization , Mafia , and Kerbal Space Program .

businesswire.com/news/home/2022… We’re excited to partner with Take-Two, creator of Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, Midnight Club, NBA 2K, BioShock, Borderlands, Civilization, Mafia, and Kerbal Space Program We’re excited to partner with Take-Two, creator of Grand Theft Auto®, Red Dead Redemption®, Midnight Club®, NBA 2K®, BioShock®, Borderlands®, Civilization®, Mafia®, and Kerbal Space Program®. businesswire.com/news/home/2022… LETS GO GTA ONLINE ON MOBILE PHONES YESSSS! twitter.com/zynga/status/1… LETS GO GTA ONLINE ON MOBILE PHONES YESSSS! twitter.com/zynga/status/1…

On the bright side, it could have notifications for gamers' phones so they can do business runs and other time-based activities.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

