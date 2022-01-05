GTA Online’s Missile Lock-On Jammer truly shows how bad some griefers are

The Missile Lock-On Jammer serves a valuable role in GTA Online as an anti-griefer tool.

Its function is simple: Vehicles equipped with it cannot be targeted by homing rockets. Missiles can still hit the vehicle, but it will require more aim and strategy than vehicles without the Missile Lock-On Jammer.

Only a select few vehicles from The Contract update can utilize this new feature. Still, $400,000 isn't much when it comes to protecting oneself from inexperienced or low-skill griefers.

The Missile Lock-On Jammer from GTA Online's latest update displays how bad some griefers are at PvP

Most GTA Online players can remember a time when some griefer tried to kill them with an Oppressor Mk II. It's an agile vehicle with homing missiles, making it dominate most vehicles without much of a problem.

In some ways, it's almost ludicrous in terms of how easy it was to use. That's what makes seeing some of them struggle against The Contract's newest vehicles so amusing.

The above video perfectly exemplifies how bad some Oppressor Mk II drivers are. That player's aim is all over the place, and there is something hilarious about them eliminating themselves by shooting point-blank.

GTA Online players share their stories

Unsurprisingly, several GTA Online players have found great success in utilizing the Missile Lock-On Jammer. In this case, it's yet another example of an Oppressor Mk II user killing themselves at point-blank.

This Oppressor Mk II user isn't as trigger-happy as the one in the previous video, presumably because they couldn't target the OP from this Reddit post. It's still an excellent example of how some griefers overly rely on homing missiles to kill other players.

This user is driving a Dewbauchee Champion with the sound of rockets hitting anything but them. There is a direct rocket hit at the 20-second mark, which is impressive, but the Dewbauchee Champion is capable of withstanding a few direct hits.

There is another direct hit at the 24-second mark, which shows that this Oppressor Mk II player is better than the previous examples. Still, the Missile Lock-On Jammer prevents their early griefing attempts.

The video ends with the Champion driver throwing a Sticky Bomb at the Oppressor Mk II user, thus killing the latter.

Another post from the GTA Online subreddit (Image via DingoUpstairs2144)

There is something oddly amusing about a GTA Online player complaining about a "noob car" using the Missile Lock-On Jammer. According to the now-removed GTA Online Reddit post, the user got this text from an Oppressor Mk II griefer.

The Oppressor Mk II is infamously described as the most noob-friendly vehicle for general PVP situations, making such a text ironic.

How to get the Missile Lock-On Jammer

GTA Online players will have to access a Vehicle Workshop within an Agency to buy the Missile Lock-On Jammer. The cheapest agency (the one at Little Seoul) costs $2,010,000, and the Vehicle Workshop upgrade costs $800,000.

The Missile Lock-On Jammer costs $400,000, but it's only available on the following vehicles (as of 4 January 2022):

Also Read Article Continues below

Buffalo STX

Champion

Deity

Jubilee

Patriot Mil-Spec

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Have you used the Missile Lock-On Jammer before? Yes No 0 votes so far