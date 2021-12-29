5 ways to earn money faster in GTA Online The Contract update

The Contract DLC comes with new ways to make money in GTA Online, but the initial investment is quite high. Players need to purchase an agency building in the game to begin their ascent to affluence. The cheapest option starts at around $2 million.

As such, it is not the ideal money-making method for beginners in the game. However, the new property and the missions it provides are quite lucrative as well as entertaining.

This article presents some of the ways through which The Contract allows players to get rich in GTA Online.

How to earn money quickly in GTA Online The Contract: 5 different methods

5) Daily Objectives

Daily objectives have always been a great way of earning money in GTA Online, especially for regular players. The Contract DLC has also introduced some new daily objectives to the game.

4) Wall Safe

As the Agency's owner, the player's daily cash payments are put in the wall safe. This may add up to a decent amount of additional money that GTA Online players can accumulate.

Players should also see a small section emerge at the bottom right of their screen while entering the office. This will show them the total amount of money they have in their safe.

3) Security Contracts

Completing Security Contracts is what the Agency is all about in GTA Online. These include various types of missions, and most of them are simple enough for grinding, except Asset Protection missions.

Each asset that wasn't successfully protected reduces the total payment by 10%. The rest of the mission types are rather simple and can grant a total of around $60,000 per mission.

2) Payphone Hits

Payphone Hits are essentially a rebranded variant of the assassination missions provided by Lester in GTA 5 Story Mode. Instead of being an assassin himself, Franklin now provides these hits to the GTA Online protagonist.

The missions pay extra bonuses if the targets are eliminated in the prescribed method.

1) The Dr. Dre Contract

The Dr. Dre Contract is a multi-stage mission that grants over $1 million in GTA Online and is the main story mission for the new DLC. Much like the Doomsday Heist, this is completely linear, meaning that players don't get to choose among different approaches.

While it is not as lucrative as the Cayo Perico Heist, it is still quite an entertaining mission. Players must help find Dr. Dre's lost phone that contains his unreleased tracks. This entails numerous gunfights throughout Los Santos while attempting to locate the stolen music.

