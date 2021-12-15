Dr Dre in GTA Online The Contract DLC: All you need to know

Rockstar Games has published a feature update for GTA Online titled The Contract, and it's the closest thing players will get to a store mode update. That being said, the developer has thrown in a few characters from the GTA 5 story mode along with the new features.

The Contract DLC revolves around a new property and business called the Agency, which players can buy in GTA Online. There are many new missions that have been added to the game, and some of them revolve around iconic hip-hop producer Dr. Dre.

The Contract DLC adds new music, radio station, and more to GTA Online

The Agency

In the Agency, the new property purchasable in GTA Online, Dr. Dre has hired Franklin's Celebrity Solutions service to retrieve his phone, which was apparently lost in the Cayo Preico update.

It turns out that the phone contained some of the latest tracks set to be released by the rapper, and has fallen into the wrong hands. In the Contract DLC, retreiving the phone is one of the main missions assigned by Dr. Dre.

Cayo Perico Heist

GTA Online's previous update, The Cayo Perico Heist, featured Dr. Dre in a cameo role. It hinted at a possible partnership between the rapper and the GTA franchise, and many players hoped to see more of him in the game.

Radio stations

Dr. Dre has also written brand new music for the expansion, featuring Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Anderson .Paak and DJ Pooh. While the update is set to introduce a new radio station in GTA Online, the new tracks will be added to two preexisting stations. The game is also set to debut many new tracks featuring some of the most popular names in the music industry in this update.

This is the first time that Rockstar Games has featured a direct cameo of a celebrity in one of its games. With Dr. Dre being on the cover, the latest update stands to encourage many hip-hop fans to get involved in GTA Online.

