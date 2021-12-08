Funny Reddit post shows a user getting kicked in a GTA Online cutscene

Yes, players can get kicked during a cutscene in GTA Online, as evidenced in a recent Reddit post.

Normally, GTA Online players would get kicked for being idle for 15 minutes. It's understandable why it happens, but it's something that can still seriously annoy somebody. What one wouldn't expect to happen is for the game to kick them, amid a cutscene of all things.

GTA Online cutscenes can eat up a player's time, especially since they're idling by default. One Reddit user found out the hard way, making for an amusing time on the GTA Online subreddit.

Reddit user gets kicked during a GTA Online cutscene

"Imagine getting kicked for inactivity during a cutscene..." makes for a funny headline, especially since there is video proof of it happening. The video starts off normally, as the player is in the midst of doing some setup missions for the Prison Break heist.

There is no sound, but it's what happens at the 21-second mark that matters. Everything on the whiteboard near Agent 14 vanishes, and the infamous GTA Online alert pops up:

"Kicked from the session for being idle too long. Return to GTA Online."

Cue the loading transition.

Getting kicked in GTA Online

The message players get for getting kicked in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Typically, one has to do nothing for 15 minutes in order to get kicked from a GTA Online session. Alternatively, one can vote for another player to get kicked. In that case, half the lobby needs to vote to kick them. To do that, do the following:

Pause the game. Go to Players. Select the problematic user. Select the "Kick" option.

If half of the lobby doesn't do the same thing, then that player won't get kicked. However, it seems as though this Reddit user got kicked for simply being idle. According to them:

"Nope, I was the last to load in and it started as soon as I joined. I got the infamous 1m 30s timer"

Tips for AFKing in GTA Online

The Los Santos Tuners update changed a few things about players getting kicked whilst idling. One of them was that watching TV would no longer prevent them from getting kicked. Fortunately, there are still methods that work in GTA Online.

The first method discussed in this video includes going to the Test Track in the LS Car Meet. Not only does it help boost one's Reputation in the LS Car Meet, but it allows players to AFK for prolonged periods of time. To do so, do the following:

Head to the LS Car Meet and go into the Test Track. Select the "Enter Alone" option. Drive out of the Test Track. Don't do anything.

Stay on this screen to continually AFK (Image via Rockstar Games)

The second AFK option is similar, but players don't get any LS Car Meet Reputation for doing it. Essentially, the player visits the Diamond Casino & Resort, and they don't select either option (Casino or Penthouse). Just stay on that screen until the player is done AFKing.

It's worth noting that the valet option doesn't work with this method, so players should enter on foot.

The final AFK method in that video talks about entering the user's Nightclub's back entrance. It will then ask the player which level they wish to enter, but they won't select anything to remain AFKing.

