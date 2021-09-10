Which GTA Online activities raise your Reputation in the LS Car Meet?

The Los Santos Tuners update introduced a new Reputation system to GTA Online, and its rewards are pretty desirable.

However, GTA Online players have to do specific tasks to boost their Reputation. Some of these activities give a considerable boost to the first-time players. However, most of these freaks also have a 24 hour cooldown.

There are 1000 Reputation levels in GTA Online. Every rank has a varying amount of points that a player needs to hit the next level. Typically, this means that the player needs five more points every time they reach a new level.

Each rank up to 100 gives the player $5,000. It goes up to $10,000 every level up to 200, and then it awards the player $20,000 for the remaining ranks.

All GTA Online activities that raise your Reputation in the LS Car Meet

There are two major types of activities that can raise a player's Reputation in GTA Online. The first one includes hitting first place, second place, et cetera, in a race. The second type comprises everything else related to the LS Car Meet.

GTA Online players can repeat the former type as long as they'd like if they wish to grind. The latter type is more accessible but includes 24-hour cooldowns (on most activities).

Boosting Reputation via racing

Street Races, Pursuit Races, Sprint Races, Test Track Scramble, and Test Track Head-to-Head boost a player's Reputation. However, they all do so by varying amounts, and it's based on what place the player is.

Street Races

An example of a Street Race in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

If there are five to eight competitors, then the following is the amount of points that a player can achieve:

#1: 80

#2: 64

#3: 48

#4: 40

#5: 32

#6: 24

#7: 20

#8: 16

If there are three to four competitors, then the player can earn:

#1: 60

#2: 48

#3: 36

#4: 30

If there are only two competitors, the player will receive:

#1: 40

#2: 32

Pursuit Races

An example of a Pursuit Race in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Pursuit Races follow a similar format to Street Races, except the numbers are different. The following applies to Pursuit Races with 9 to 16 people:

#1: 100

#2: 80

#3: 60

#4: 50

#5: 40

#6: 30

#7: 25

#8: 20

#9: 15

#10: 10

#11-16: 5

These are the amount of Reputation points that a player can earn if there are five to eight people:

#1: 80

#2: 64

#3: 48

#4: 40

#5: 32

#6: 24

#7: 20

#8: 16

Finally, there are varying amounts of Reputation points if there are only four GTA Online players:

#1: 60

#2: 48

#3: 36

#4: 30

Sprint Races & Test Track Scramble

A Sprint Race in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

Sprint Races and the Test Track Scramble give the same number of points, regardless of the number of people involved. If there are four participants:

#1: 60

#2: 48

#3: 36

#4: 30

In this case, there are only three racers:

#1: 50

#2: 40

#3: 30

Finally, if there are only two people:

#1: 40

#2: 32

Test Track Head-to-Head

An example of a Head-to-Head race in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

As there can only be two people in the Test Track Head-to-Head, these are the only possible numbers:

#1: 30

#2: 15

Boosting Reputation in the LS Car Meet

Just being in the LS Car Meet can boost one's Reputation in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Finally, there are a few ways to boost one's Reputation in the LS Car Meet. The first category includes 75 points for the first time. Repeat attempts will only give the GTA Online player 50 points until 24 real-life hours have passed:

Enter the Test Track with a Personal Vehicle

Complete a Test Track Head-to-Head

Complete a Test Track Scramble

Complete a Street Race

Complete a Pursuit Race

Complete a Sprint

Some activities always boost the GTA Online player's Reputation by 50 points (also with a 24-hour cooldown):

Attend the LS Car Meet

Bring a Personal Vehicle into the LS Car Meet

Use the Mod Shop to modify a vehicle

Enter the Test Track with a Test Ride

Finish a Test Track Lap

Being in the LS Car Meet has its advantages (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are also two passive Reputation boosters. If the player is in the LS Car Meet for an hour, they will get 150 points. If they do the same but wear clothing from the Merch Store, they will instead earn 300 points.

Finally, the player can earn 25 points for purchasing clothing from that store. Any of those clothing can be worn while loitering in the LS Car Meet for that extra 150 points per hour.

