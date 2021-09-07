How to unlock trade prices for cars in GTA Online

GTA Online players need to know how trade prices work, since they can get nice discounts on their cars.

Trade prices allow players to purchase vehicles at a cheaper rate. For example, Übermacht Cypher would normally cost $1,550,000 but its trade price would only be $1,162,000. GTA Online players should take advantage of these deals. It can save them a good amount of money.

The Los Santos Tuner update was a major one. Players were introduced to several new vehicles. They have some of the best performances in the entire game. Predictably, most of them are ridiculously expensive. Therefore, players should take advantage of the trade prices.

How to unlock trade prices for GTA Online cars

GTA Online players can increase their reputation points for more trade prices. It unlocks randomly for every few levels. The Calico GTF is undoubtedly one of the best sports cars in the game. However, it's very expensive.

Players should rely on trade prices. Since it can be completely random, there is no guarantee that they will get the right trade price. Players will have to keep trying until they get it. To facilitate the process, they can learn how the reputation system works.

Reputation levels

Car reputation is everything in the Los Santos Tuners update. Players have to buy membership at the LS Car Meet which only costs $50,000. After getting in, they will have a reputation level. Players can earn special bonuses for every few levels. It ranges from custom vehicle parts to trade prices.

How to earn reputation points easily

First of all, GTA Online players can go to the LS Car Meet every single day. If they visit the LS Car Meet for 30 days, they will get up to 500 reputation points. Players will have to visit this area a lot of times.

Secondly, they should consider test driving vehicles. This is how players can get early access to the Karin Previon. The test tracks are quite useful in trying out new vehicles, and it also gives them reputation points.

Finally, players can perform a series of street races. Los Santos Tuners provides them with several opportunities. They can finally try out their new vehicles with this feature. Performing all of these tasks will get them one step closer to trade prices.

Trade prices for Los Santos Tuners vehicles

Los Santos Tuners was hotly anticipated this summer. GTA Online players can gain access to some of the fastest sports cars. However, most of them are over a million dollars. However, trade prices can help lower the expenses.

Here are the trade prices for the first day vehicles. For the sake of convenience, it will be listed in alphabetical order:

Annis Euros costs $1,350,000 (normally $1,800,000)

costs $1,350,000 (normally $1,800,000) Annis Remus costs $1,027,500 (normally $1,370,000)

costs $1,027,500 (normally $1,370,000) Annis ZR350 costs $1,211,250 (normally $1,615,000)

costs $1,211,250 (normally $1,615,000) Dinka Jester RR costs $1,477,500 (normally $1,970,000)

costs $1,477,500 (normally $1,970,000) Dinka RT3000 costs $1,286,250 (normally $1,715,000)

costs $1,286,250 (normally $1,715,000) Karin Calico GTF costs $1,496,250 (normally $1,995,000)

costs $1,496,250 (normally $1,995,000) Karin Futo GTX costs $1,192,500 (normally $1,590,000)

costs $1,192,500 (normally $1,590,000) Obey Tailgater S costs $1,121,250 (normally $1,495,000)

costs $1,121,250 (normally $1,495,000) Vapid Dominator GTT costs $915,000 (normally $1,220,000)

costs $915,000 (normally $1,220,000) Vulcar Warrener HKR costs $945,000 (normally $1,260,000)

Below are the trade prices for the newer vehicles, along with their normal rate. Once again, it will be listed in alphabetical order:

Emperor Vectre costs $1,338,750 (normally $1,785,000)

costs $1,338,750 (normally $1,785,000) Karin Previon costs $1,117,500 (normally $1,490,000)

costs $1,117,500 (normally $1,490,000) Karin Sultan RS Classic costs $1,341,750 (normally $1,789,000)

costs $1,341,750 (normally $1,789,000) Pfister Comet S2 costs $1,408,500 (normally $1,878,000)

costs $1,408,500 (normally $1,878,000) Pfister Growler costs $1,220,250 (normally $1,627,000 normally)

costs $1,220,250 (normally $1,627,000 normally) Vapid Dominator ASP costs $1,331,250 (normally $1,775,000 normally)

costs $1,331,250 (normally $1,775,000 normally) Übermacht Cypher costs $1,162,000 (normally $1,550,000 normally)

GTA Online players should definitely take advantage of these offers.

