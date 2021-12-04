What is Peter Griffin AFK in GTA Online? (PS4)

PS4 GTA Online players seeking to farm cash and RP with minimal effort will love the Peter Griffin AFK job.

For some players, grinding in GTA Online can seem like a chore. Not everybody enjoys it, especially since so much of the game's content is locked behind high prices. Fortunately, there are several ways to cheese this tedious process, and not all of them are new.

Peter Griffin AFK is an example of an old job that still works well today for PS4 players. It's vital to note that PS4 gamers have to play with another player, so they should find one who also wishes to AFK.

Here is a link to its Rockstar Games Social Club page.

Here is what PS4 players should know about Peter Griffin AFK in GTA Online

Technically, its real name is Peter Griffin's AFK.FIB.INSIDER.RP. However, most GTA Online players refer to it as Peter Griffin AFK, given it's easier to say. Essentially, it's a PS4 job that players accept with the caveat that it can potentially last for 999 rounds to win.

As that is an extraordinarily long time, GTA Online players need to remember not to be idle for too long (lest they get kicked). To avoid that, attach a rubber band to the control stick or do a similar method to keep the player moving.

How does Peter Griffin AFK work?

An older screenshot of this job (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some things to keep in mind when it comes to Peter Griffin AFK in GTA Online:

It's for PS4 players. Other GTA Online versions have different jobs with 999 rounds. One should bookmark it on Rockstar Games Social Club. Boot into GTA Online in an invite-only session. Go into the Bookmarks section. Head to Capture. Select Peter Griffin's AFK.FIB.INSIDER.RP.

If done correctly, players should notice that it should have 999 Rounds under "First to Win." Keep it and confirm the settings. Afterward, invite somebody and start the game with them.

It will last for several rounds until either player wins 999 rounds or if somebody leaves (Image via Rockstar Games)

Peter Griffin AFK is one of the most popular ways for players to earn money and RP without having to do much. There is often a player willing to AFK for hours in various discords, so one shouldn't have too much difficulty setting everything up.

Also Read Article Continues below

PS4 GTA Online players won't get banned for doing it, either. Hence, it's a viable option for gamers who need either cash or RP but don't want to grind out The Cayo Perico Heist or various businesses.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider

LIVE POLL Q. Have you done AFK jobs before in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes so far