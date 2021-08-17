What happens if you get banned in GTA Online?

GTA Online players who get banned should expect the worst to happen to their accounts.

October 12, 2016, introduced the current version of GTA Online's Suspension and Ban Policy. It's an infamously strict policy, especially compared to the one that came before it. Of course, not every GTA Online player gets banned (whether rightfully or not), so this policy isn't relevant to every type of user.

However, gamers don't get too many chances with the current Suspension and Ban Policy. Once they are banned, they only get one more shot before a permanent ban happens.

Whether the suspension is rightfully executed or not, GTA Online players should know the risks of what happens to their accounts after getting banned.

Getting banned in GTA Online: What to expect

GTA Online's Suspension and Ban Policy is notoriously strict. The current version makes it so that the second ban will always be permanent. The first ban (if the player only deserves a suspension) will last for 30 days.

However, it's worth noting that they will lose all progress on that account. Their levels, properties, and inventory will be completely wiped out, except for some money released by Shark Cards.

It effectively means that gamers only get one chance. It also means that they effectively start over after the first barring. Also, this only applies to GTA Online. GTA RP servers handle their bans differently.

Appeals in GTA Online

Unlike several other online games, GTA Online does not allow users to appeal if banned or suspended. Rockstar Games states:

"All GTA Online suspension and banning decisions are final and may not be appealed."

Hence, most GTA Online players should expect Rockstar's decision to be final. They can still find workarounds to create new accounts, but the old account will be as good as gone.

Of course, gamers lose all of their progress (sans Shark Cards) if Rockstar detects something dubious on their account. As a result, they hope to appeal to instead keep everything and not have to jump through a few hoops to enjoy GTA Online once again.

The old Suspension and Ban Policy

The old Suspension and Ban Policy gave players three chances. The first ban lasted for 14 days, the second 30 days, and the third was final. Also, they only lost illegitimate items and not virtually everything else.

This policy is no longer active.

