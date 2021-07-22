What is a GTA Online ban wave? Everything players need to know

The GTA online ban wave isn't something new to the community. GTA has already implemented ban waves in the past, and it's an action that Rockstar takes to ban cheaters in-game who make the community a toxic place.

Players who violate company policies get their characters reset, and they lose all their GTA Online progress, vehicles, property, money, and character clothing.

What has lead Rockstar to impose a ban wave on GTA Online players in the past?

Rockstar Games are still doing massive ban waves on #GTAOnline PC. Don't cheat...

Players cheating in the game or doing things to glitch the game in order to make big money usually leads to Roctstar banning the players. The ban that is issued isn't a ban per se, but it is a hard reset to all the progress the player has made in the game, forcing them to start over from scratch.

This has happened for quite a few reasons in the past, such as:

Glitching leading to Ban Wave

Glitching the game has been one of the main reasons why players get banned from the game. Constantly using glitches to make money illegally in GTA Online has always been one of Rockstar's biggest concerns, as it gives some players an unfair advantage in the game and discourages new or honest players from continuing to play.

Some of the biggest Glitches that players have exploited which have led to ban waves have been the Apartment Glitch and the Duplicate Car Glitch.

Cheat Mods that lead to Ban Waves

Using cheat mods can severely disrupt some players’ experiences, and Rockstar does not hold back from banning such players from the server. Rockstar is always trying to make GTA Online a less toxic place where people can enjoy themselves, and that's why they implement such ban waves; to keep the community clean, encouraging new players to enjoy the game and help make the player base less toxic.

A lot of players know the consequences of violating the GTA Online's policies and the actions that Rockstar takes to rectify the problems in the system. But finding and exploiting such glitches will always be popular in the community even though the reciprocations are so severe.

In the end, Rockstar will have to keep up such efforts and continue the process of ban waves to ensure that GTA Online remains a safe and enjoyable space for all the players.

