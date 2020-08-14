How to play GTA 5 on Android mobile using Steam Link

GTA 5 is a landmark title in the Grand Theft Auto series. The game was released for consoles in 2013 and for PCs in 2015. Even though the game is seven years old, it holds its ground against newer titles courtesy its unique features, vast open-world, and the exquisite online mode.

The popularity of the game is such that players also want to play it on their mobile phones. Rockstar Games, as a result, has officially ported several older titles from the series on to smartphones. In this article, we will show you how to play GTA 5 on mobile devices using Steam Link.

Before starting, it is essential to note that you require a PC capable of running the game, a decent mobile device, and a good internet connection. The PC and the phone must be on the same network connection.

You also need to have GTA 5 on your Steam account to play it.

How to play GTA 5 on Android mobiles using Steam Link

A screenshot of the game on a mobile phone

Steam Link has been around for a while, and brings desktop gaming to your Android mobile phone. You have to connect your device to a compute that is running on the same local network. Once done, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Download the Steam Link on your device. You can also click here to visit the Steam Link page on Google Play Store.

Authorize device

Step 2: Pair your device with the Steam app present on your computer. After this, you are ready to play Steam games on your mobile device.

Connect Steam Link to PC

You can use touch control or pair a controller to play the game.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Start Playing’ button. Your computer screen will transition to the Steam Big Picture mode. Both the PC and the mobile device will have the same visual on the screen.

Step 4: Select GTA 5 from the library and click on the ‘Play’ button. The game will begin.

It is essential to note that the game must be running on the PC screen so it can be played on the mobile.

Also, since the game is not ported for Android devices, there is no way to download and play the game on mobiles as a standalone. In a nutshell, there is no legit APK and OBB file of GTA 5 for smartphones.

Also, there might be some input lag depending upon the internet speed.