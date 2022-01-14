How will crafting work in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Thanks to an extended gameplayer trailer, fans got a preview of what crafting will be like in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

The new title looks like it will be dissimilar to anything else in the long-standing franchise. It appears to incorporate various action-adventure elements woven into the RPG. All early reports indicate that resource management will be essential.

Extended Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer explains crafting

In the recent Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer, it was shown that there are several ways trainers can pick up collectibles to use for crafting. These methods include:

Picking them up in the overworld

Defeating wild Pokemon

Shaking items out of trees

Stocking up on these collectibles looks to be very important since they can be used to craft most of the items a player will need throughout the game. Most importantly will be the Poke Ball, which apparently, is a new invention during the time the Hisui region is supposed to be from.

It looks like there will be plenty of other items to craft as well. Every trainer will need items to heal their team and lures to use in the wild.

The trailer showed Obsedian Fieldlands, and area from the game (Image via Game Freak)

There will also be Smoke Bombs for trainers to deploy to blur the field around them. This will likely be useful for obscuring the vision in the wild to improve the stealth of the main character.

Berries will be reappearing in the game, but it looks like they will be getting a new function. Wild Pokemon will now be attracted to berries thrown in their area. This is another tool trainers can use to make a Poke Ball more successful.

Not every pocket monster will be so easy to catch, though. The red-eyed creatures spotted in the earlier trailers were revealed to be classified as “Alpha.” This means that trainers will have to use their strongest strategies to bring their health down to where they can be caught.

