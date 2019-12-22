Pokemon Sword and Shield: Berry Guide

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

Pokemon Sword and Shield bring back Berries which were introduced back in Generation 2. Berries are a little bit different in Sword and Shield, but still retains some of the older Berries from older games. You can find Berries by shaking Berry Trees which are available throughout the Galar Region or you can find them through the Berry Shop in Wedgehurst.

There is a section in your bag which is allocated specifically for Berries as well. Here is a guide on Berries and their uses in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Cook Curries

The most common use for Berries is for Curries, which you can cook while camping out in Wild Areas. Cooking Curries will help your Pokemon grow closer to you and also grows their EXP. Berries will add different flavours to your Curries so cook wisely!

Lower EVs using Berries

You can also lower EVs with Berries in case you wish to change some of your Pokemon's stats. The below Berries lower a specific stat by 10 points:

Pomeg Berry: HP

Kelpsy Berry: Attack

Hondew Berry: Special Attack

Qualot Berry: Defense

Grepa Berry: Special Defense

Tamato Berry: Speed

Berry List and Locations

Aguav Berry: Holder consumes the berry if its HP drops below 1/4. Restores 1/3 of max HP, but Pokemon becomes confused if it doesn't like the bitter taste. - Route 9

Apricot Berry: Holder consumes the berry if its HP drops below 1/4, raises its Sp. Def by 1 stage. - Lake of Outrage, Wild Area

Advertisement

Aspear Berry: Holder consumes the berry if it becomes Frozen. Cures the Frozen status - Route 7

Babiri Berry: Holder consumes the berry to halve the damage of one super-effective Steel-type move. - Bridge Field Wild Area (Island)

Charti Berry: Holder consumes the berry to halve the damage of one super-effective Rock-type move. - Lake of Outrage Wild Area

Cheri Berry: Holder consumes the berry if it becomes Paralyzed. Cures the Paralyzed status. - Wedgehurst Berry Shop, Rolling Fields Wild Area

Chesto Berry: Holder consumes the berry if it gets put to Sleep. Cures the Sleep status. - Route 5

Chilan Berry: Holder consumes the berry to halve the damage of one Normal-type move. - West Lake Axewell, Dappled Grove Wild Area

Chople Berry: Holder consumes the berry to halve the damage of one super-effective Fighting-type move. - Route 9

Coba Berry: Holder consumes the berry to halve the damage of one super-effective Flying-type move. - Motostoke Riverbank Wild Area

Colbur Berry: Holder consumes the berry to halve the damage of one super-effective Dark-type move. - Axew's Eye Wild Area

Figy Berry: Holder consumes the berry if its HP drops below 1/4. Restores 1/3 of max HP, but Pokemon becomes confused if it doesn't like the spicy taste. - Route 7

Ganlon Berry: Holder consumes the berry if its HP drops below 1/4, raises its Defense by 1 Stage - Bridge Field Wild Area (Island)

Grepa Berry: Use on a Pokemon to make it more friendly, but remove some of its Sp. Def Effort Values. - Bridge Field Wild Area (Under Bridge)

Haban Berry: Holder consumes the berry to halve the damage of one super-effective Dragon-type move. - Lake of Outrage Wild Area

Hondew Berry: Use on a Pokemon to make it more friendly, but remove some of its Sp. Atk Effort Values. - Bridge Field Wild Area (Under Bridge)

Iapapa Berry: Holder consumes the berry if its HP drops below 1/4. Restores 1/3 of max HP, but Pokemon becomes confused if it doesn't like the sour taste. - Route 9

Kasib Berry: Holder consumes the berry to halve the damage of one super-effective Ghost-type move. - Bridge Field Wild Area (Island)

Kebia Berry: Holder consumes the berry to halve the damage of one super-effective Poison-type move. - Axew's Eye Wild Area

Kee Berry: Holder consumes the berry when hit with a physical move, raises Defense by 1 stage. - Axew's Eye Wild Area

Kelpsy Berry: Use on a Pokemon to make it more friendly, but remove some of its Attack Effort Values. - Bridge Field Wild Area (Under Bridge)

Lansat Berry: Holder consumes the berry if its HP drops below 1/4, raises Critical Hit chance. - Battle Tower Reward

Leppa Berry: Holder consumes the berry when the PP of one of its moves reaches 0, restores 10 PP to the move. - Lake of Outrage, Hammerlocke Hills Wild Area

Liechi Berry: Holder consumes the berry if its HP drops below 1/4, raises its Attack by 1 Stage - Bridge Field Wild Area (Island)

Lum Berry: Holder consumes the berry if it is afflicted with any status condition (including confusion), cures the status condition. - Route 9

Mago Berry: Holder consumes the berry if its HP drops below 1/4. Restores 1/3 of max HP, but Pokemon becomes confused if it doesn't like the sweet taste. - Route 7

Maranga Berry: Holder consumes the berry when hit with a special move, raises Sp. Ddef by 1 stage. - Axew's Eye Wild Area

Occa Berry: Holder consumes the berry to halve the damage of one super-effective Fire-type move. - Bridge Field Wild Area (Under Bridge)

Oran Berry: Holder consumes the berry if its HP drops below 1/2, restores 10 HP. - Wedgehurst Berry Shop, Rolling Fields Wild Area

Passho Berry: Holder consumes the berry to halve the damage of one super-effective Water-type move. - Bridge Field Wild Area

Payapa Berry: Holder consumes the berry to halve the damage of one super-effective Psychic-type move. - Lake of Outrage, Hammerlocke Hills Wild Area

Pecha Berry: Holder consumes the berry if it becomes Poisoned or badly Poisoned. Cures the Poisoned status. - Wedgehurst Berry Shop, Rolling Fields Wild Area

Persim Berry: Holder consumes the berry if it becomes Confused. Cures confusion. - North Lake Miloch Wild Area

Petaya Berry: Holder consumes the berry if its HP drops below 1/4, raises its Sp. Atk by 1 Stage - Lake of Outrage Wild Area

Pomeg Berry: Use on a Pokemon to make it more friendly, but remove some of its HP Effort Values. - Bridge Field Wild Area (Under Bridge)

Qualot Berry: Use on a Pokemon to make it more friendly, but remove some of its Defense Effort Values. - Bridge Field Wild Area (Under Bridge)

Rawst Berry: Holder consumes the berry if it becomes Burned. Cures the Burned status. - North Lake Miloch Wild Area

Rindo Berry: Holder consumes the berry to halve the damage of one super-effective Grass-type move. - Bridge Field Wild Area (Under Bridge)

Roseli Berry: Holder consumes the berry to halve the damage of one super-effective Fairy-type move. - Route 9

Salac Berry: Holder consumes the berry if its HP drops below 1/4, raises its Speed by 1 Stage - Axew's Eye Wild Area

Shuca Berry: Holder consumes the berry to halve the damage of one super-effective Ground-type move. - Lake of Outrage Wild Area

Sitrus Berry: Holder consumes the berry if its HP drops below 1/2, restores 1/4 max HP. - Motostoke Riverbank Wild Area

Starf Berry: Holder consumes the berry if its HP drops below 1/4, randomly raise a stat by 2 Stages. - Battle Tower Reward

Tamato Berry: Use on a Pokemon to make it more friendly, but remove some of its Speed Effort Values. - Bridge Field Wild Area (Under Bridge)

Tanga Berry: Holder consumes the berry to halve the damage of one super-effective Bug-type move. - Route 9

Wacan Berry: Holder consumes the berry to halve the damage of one super-effective Electric-type move. - Lake of Outrage, Hammerlocke Hills Wild Area

Wiki Berry: Holder consumes the berry if its HP drops below 1/4. Restores 1/3 of max HP, but Pokemon becomes confused if it doesn't like the dry taste. - Route 9

Yache Berry: Holder consumes the berry to halve the damage of one super-effective Ice-type move. - Lake of Outrage Wild Area

ALSO READ: Pokemon Sword and Shield - Nature and Mints guide

ALSO READ: Pokemon Sword and Shield - EV Training Guide