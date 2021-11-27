Immortals Fenyx Rising Free Weekend: dates, specs required, and more

To celebrate its 35th anniversary, Ubisoft is letting players try out last year’s surprise hit, Immortals Fenyx Rising, this Thanksgiving weekend.

Set in the world of Greek mythology, players take on the role of Fenyx, a demigod who must stop Typhoon’s escape from the underworld at any cost. Along the journey, the player will come across many notable characters from Greek mythology, including powerful Olympians like Zeus, Ares, Aphrodite, Hephaistos, and Athena.

How to play Immortals Fenyx Rising during the free weekend

Developed by Ubisoft Quebec, Immortals Fenyx Rising takes inspiration from Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Ubisoft’s own Assassin’s Creed series, to deliver an exciting experience set in Greek mythology.

Currently, interested players can try out Immortals Fenyx Rising as part of Ubisoft’s 35th anniversary, between November 26 and November 28, 2021. Let’s take a look at how players can jump in.

Ubisoft @Ubisoft Jump into Immortals Fenyx Rising for a free weekend on Ubisoft Connect PC!



Check out our site to see our other 35th birthday giveaways 🎂 Jump into Immortals Fenyx Rising for a free weekend on Ubisoft Connect PC!Check out our site to see our other 35th birthday giveaways 🎂

From the website:

Visit https://freeweekend.ubisoft.com/immortals-fenyx-rising/en-US Log in to the Ubisoft account. Click on Ubisoft Connect | PC as platform of choice. Then, the website will give a prompt to either launch the Ubisoft Connect application or continue on the Ubisoft Website. On choosing either of the options, the player will have Immortals Fenyx Rising available in their library.

From Ubisoft Connect Application:

Download and install the Ubisoft Connect PC application from https://ubisoftconnect.com/en-US/ Log in to the Ubisoft Connect account. Go to the store tab and search for Immortals Fenyx Rising From there, select Play for Free.

Players can continue to play the game after November 28, by picking it up during the Black Friday sale on Ubisoft’s platform.

Immortals Fenyx Rising system requirements

Immortals Fenyx Rising is quite a recent game, released last year in December. As such, it does have fairly substantial system requirements. Let’s take a look at the minimum and recommended system requirements.

Various specifications for PC gamers (Image by Ubisoft)

Minimum requirements

Operating System Windows 7 (64-bit versions)

Processor AMD FX 6300 @ 3.5 Ghz or Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 Ghz.

RAM 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Video card AMD R9 280x (3 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB)

Hard Drive 33 GB available storage.

Sound Card DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with the latest drivers.

Recommended requirements

Operating System Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Processor AMD FX 8350 @ 4.0 GHz or Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.4 GHz.

RAM 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Video card AMD R9 290 (4 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB)

Hard Drive 33 GB available storage.

Sound Card DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with the latest drivers.

